Anderson cites India nerves as England look to achieve record chase

VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA – FEBRUARY 04: England bowler James Anderson in bowling action during day three of the 2nd Test Match between India and England at ACA-VDCA Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Visakhapatnam, India. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England bowler James Anderson accused India of being hit by an attack of “nerves” as England bowled out the hosts in Visakhapatnam.

Anderson and the rest of the England bowling attack managed to get India out for 255 in their second innings on the third day of the second Test.

The pacer, who has taken a Test wicket in every year since 2003, got two wickets at an economy of 2.90.

Only Joe Root, who injured his finger, had a better economy for the tourists but the former England captain spent much of the third day off the pitch receiving treatment.

England were left chasing 399, 12 more than the highest run chase in India when the then hosts knocked off 387 runs against England in 2008.

England backing themselves

“I think the nerves were there to see in the way they batted. I think they didn’t know how many was enough,” 41-year-old Anderson said.

“The chat last night from the coach was that if they get 600, we were going to go for it, but they were quite cautious even when they had a big lead.

“I don’t know if ‘intimidating’ is the right word but we’re putting different thoughts in opposition’s minds and captain’s minds. It definitely felt like they were unsure what a good score would be against us. There’s been moments throughout the last two years, particularly in the last 12 months, that makes us think we’re doing something well because the way teams have reacted.

“We’ve got so much quality in our dressing room.”

Many wrote England off at the half-way stage of the first Test, when the deficit was 190 runs, but the side came back to win.

The highest run chase in the Ben Stokes captaincy era came in 2022 at Edgbaston against India when England chased 378.