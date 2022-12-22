Ambulance workers to strike for two more days in January

Ambulance workers are set strike for two more days in January, following on from yester day’s NHS picket line.

Unision, one of UK’s largest service trade unions has announced an additional two days of industrial action. The strikes are being planned for the 11th and 23rd of January, 2023.

This follows yesterday’s large scale NHS worker strike which included nurses and ambulance drivers. Across England and Wales, ambulance workers were out on picket lines, due to long shifts and the ongoing dispute over pay.

Along with Unision, the strike involves members of the Unite and GMB unions. The main demand remains above-inflation pay rises. So far, there has been no government acquiesce.

Speaking about the strikes on 21st December, Health Secretary Steve Barclay claimed that health unions were making “a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients”. Earlier today he tweeted that his door was open for unions seeking to have conversations.

I’m so grateful for the work ambulance workers and other NHS staff do.



My door is always open to talk to trade unions about concerns around working conditions (1/2) — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) December 22, 2022

Commenting on the new strike dates, Unision general secretary Christina McAnea said: “It’s only through talks that this dispute will end. No health workers want to go out on strike again in the new year. But accusing NHS staff of making a conscious decision to inflict harm on the public by taking action this week was not the health secretary’s finest hour.”