The City View: Hong Kong activist Nathan Law

In this latest edition of The City View podcast, Andy Silvester speaks to exiled Hong Kong activist Nathan Law. The youngest legislator ever elected in Asia and one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people on the planet, Law has been a thorn in the side of Beijing ever since he emerged as a leader of the Umbrella Movement in 2014.

Andy speaks to Law about China’s ever-tightening grip on Hong Kong, repressive moves on freedom of speech and freedom of expression, and on what role businesses have in standing up to the worst tendencies of the Chinese Communist Party.

Before that, Andy hears from City A.M. reporter Poppy Wood on the Government’s Covid-19 response and from CMC Markets’ Chief Markets Analyst Michael Hewson ahead of a busy week on the global stage.

