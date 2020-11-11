The City View: Addison Lee boss Liam Griffin on London's prospects

Today Andy Silvester talks to Liam Griffin, CEO of Addison Lee.

After a tumultuous few years, the firm remains optimistic about the capital’s prospects – but Griffin believes the capital needs more help from regulators. He also touches on taking on the firm – again – on the very same day that lockdown started, changes to the congestion charge, and plans to go full electric.

