Explainer-in-brief: An NHS with too much to bear

Responding to the government’s NHS pay proposal, the Royal College of Nursing released a digital billboard message showing the image of a nurse in PPE with the message: ‘Look them in the eyes and tell them they’re only worth an extra £3.50 a week’. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

All year, the crisis in the NHS has been worsening, with many fearing the effects of the winter months and a flu season.

But October was the worst month in the NHS’ entire history. The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E hit 43,792, and only 69 per cent of patients were seen within the four hour target.

Many of those waiting spent much of that time on trolleys waiting for a bed.

It will heap pressure on Health Secretary Steve Barclay, appointed after Rishi Sunak took over as prime minister, who also faces trouble from the unions as nurses prepare to go on strike.

According to data from NHS England, the health service is nowhere near the response time targets essential to save lives, and some heart attack and stroke victims have died as a result. There will be fears this will only worsen if the mild weather lifts and the energy crisis sets in in earnest.