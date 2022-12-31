BBC expects 10m viewers to watch London fireworks for New Year’s Eve

BBC is set to broadcast London’s New Year’s Eve firework display this evening. The capital’s firework show will welcome crowds after a two year gap because of the pandemic.

Over a 100,000 tickets for the Central London event have been sold, but Londoners and tourists have been advised not to come to the display unless they have tickets for the event. BBC will be telecasting the firework display for audiences at home.

Organised by London Eye and the Mayor’s office, the show offers views from six areas around South Bank. Imran Tauqir, general manager of the London Eye, said “As an established part of the capital’s iconic skyline, we are delighted that once again people are able to come back together and celebrate the start of another year in this amazing city.”

In 2021, over 10m people tuned in to watch the show on BBC One while the previous year recorded 11.18m people. With restrictions lifted, more people will be out of their homes to bring in the New Year, but a large number of viewers remain expected to tune into the BBC celebrations.

Tweeting about the event earlier today, Mayor Sadiq Khan urged viewers to tune into BBC One to watch the firework display if they did not have tickets.