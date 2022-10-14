Sadiq Khan announces return of in-person New Year’s Eve fireworks display to capital

Fireworks light up the London Eye just after midnight on January 01, 2016 . (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Up to 100,000 people will return to the banks of the Thames for London’s spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations after two years of Covid cancellation.

Ticketholders will be able to watch the fireworks display in the centre of London for the first time since 2019, Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced.

Coronavirus restrictions prevented the display from being attended publicly, with the last two years’ celebrationsonly available to watch on TV.

Usually watched by millions around the world on the TV, the iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations are marked with Big Ben’s chimes on the stroke of midnight, with fireworks centred on the famous London eye, since 1999.

“I’m delighted that our fireworks are back and Londoners and visitors to our capital will again be able to join together on the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year”, said Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

“The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital’s hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city.”

Tickets to the event cost £15 and demand is usually very high, with Khan urging people to sign up quickly to not miss out.

Imran Tauqir, general manager of the London eye said “we are delighted to partner with the Mayor of London to bring this incredible show back” to the capital.