TfL warns tube stations could shut at short notice on New Year’s Eve

An influx of passengers may close Tube stations later this week, disrupting London’s annual New Year’s Eve firework display.

A huge influx of passengers may result in the closure of Tube stations later this week, disrupting London’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

Transport for London (TfL) warned that stations near to the fireworks event or in other busy areas of London “may become exit or interchange only at short notice.”

Staff may be forced to block entry to a number of popular tube destinations for safeguarding purposes, TfL wrote in an advisory email to customers.

Stations close to the event which may be affected include Temple, Green Park, Piccadilly Circus, Embankment, Temple, Blackfriars, Chancery Lane and Holborn. Stations further out include Waterloo, Westminster and St James’ Park.

No services will run on the District Line to Kensington Olympia. Some bus routes into Central London will be on diversion from early Sunday afternoon.

From 2pm, Waterloo Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Westminster Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge will be closed to all traffic, with passengers advised to use underground services instead, which will operate throughout the night.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “The majority of TfL services will run throughout the night but we expect some services and stations to be busy, especially in central London, so please check before you travel to ensure you can travel as safely and smoothly as possible. “

Tickets for the iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks display have already sold out and City Hall warned Central London would be “very busy,” resulting in changes to transport services throughout the night.

TfL recommends booking in advance or making use of London’s black cab service, which can be called down on the street or using designated taxi ranks.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is officially the most desirable city to visit this time of year – and with just days to go I’m incredibly excited about our city coming together to welcome the start of 2024.”

“Our top-class attractions, theatres, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues are the envy of the world and are ready to welcome you with open arms. They are the perfect setting to ring in the new year in style alongside family and friends while supporting our hospitality, entertainment and night-time sectors and helping to build a better London for all.”

TfL recently received £250m in government funding, keeping the network propped up amid urgent calls for a longer-term capital funding arrangement following years of financial struggle.