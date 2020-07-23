Ambassador looks a Great bet for in-form Ralph Beckett team

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

ONLY eight runners line up for the valuable one mile handicap (3.00pm) that precedes the King George with the two at the top of the weights setting the bar pretty high.

Johan won snuggly at Newbury last month while Tsar looked well above average at Yarmouth and represents the same connections as Enable.

They are both plenty short enough and instead I’ll take a chance on Ralph Beckett’s GREAT AMBASSADOR at around 7/1.

He finished a respectable seventh in the Britannia Stakes at the Royal meeting where the soft ground didn’t play to his strengths.

He’d previously shown a good turn of foot when winning well on the all-weather and could easily take advantage of a healthy weight concession from the market leaders.

It could potentially be a bumper afternoon for the famous Prince Khalid Abdullah green, pink and white silks.

Not only does his Juddmonte Farms operation saddle both Enable and Tsar, they also have the favourite for the valuable Moet & Chandon International Handicap (2.25pm), Blue Mist.

The five-year-old was not only drawn on the wrong side of the track in the Silver Wokingham Handicap, but also experienced terrible traffic problems.

He stays on the same mark and the step up in trip is also a huge plus.

Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle and he is a worthy favourite at around 4/1.

There is every chance he will win, but that’s a skinny price about one who rarely visits the winners’ enclosure.

Instead I am prepared to take a chance on two at much bigger prices.

Firstly, old friend SPANISH CITY looks overpriced at around 16/1 (he could pay even bigger on the Tote).

Not only does he go really well at the track, he also arrives here in good form.

He was a decent third over an inadequate six furlongs in the Wokingham and then took a nasty bump at a crucial stage in the Bunbury Cup last time.

Life is definitely tough off a career high mark of 99, but Ray Dawson takes off a valuable 5lbs which will hopefully see him in the mix.

Another more left-field selection is the Mick Appleby-trained KASBAAN who can be backed each-way at 25/1 .

He probably did too much too soon in the Bunbury Cup last time and is better judged on his good third at Newmarket before that.

If he’s ridden with restraint once more, he could easily hit the frame or better.

Pointers

Spanish City e/w 16/1 2.25pm Ascot

Kasbaan e/w 25/1 2.25pm Ascot

Great Ambassador e/w 7/1 3.00pm Ascot