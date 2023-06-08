Amanda Holden responds to Holly Willoughby feud rumours with long post

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 24: Amanda Holden is seen leaving Global Studios on May 24, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

After taking what appeared to be a number of swipes at Holly Willoughby over the past few days, Amanda Holden has posted a long Instagram message responding to the idea the two women are feuding.

After Holly Willoughby made a statement on This Morning about Phillip Schofield’s inappropriate workplace affair, Amanda Holden dressed in a similar dress to Willoughby’s and appeared to copy some of Willoughby’s language in a video that was widely scene to be poking fun at Willoughby’s address.

Holden said: “Hello, it is Tuesday. Are you okay?”

A day earlier Willoughby had opened This Morning by saying: “Right, deep breath. Firstly, are you OK? I hope so.”

Amanda Holden wearing the dress that was likened to Willoughby’s

Holden’s Instagram post makes points about how women are pitted against each other.

Holden says: “Sadly strong and independent women have long been pitted against each other when they should be celebrated in our own right.

“The rift story circulating… simply does not exist. There have been some huge assumptions made this week and everyone has feasted on them.”

A spokesperson for Holden also released a statement denying a feud, saying: “A spokesman for Amanda told the Mirror: “Amanda has always made it clear in the past she has no issues with Holly. Today’s video has been taken completely out of context.”

When Schofield’s affair had been revealed, Holden posted a cryptic muscle arm emoji.

It comes as public ministers have weighed in on the Schofield affair, saying they are worried for the former presenter’s health. Schofield did exclusive interviews with the BBC and The Sun newspapers after admitting to the fair which he has called “wise but not illegal”.

