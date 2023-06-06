Minister of State for Culture ‘worried’ about Phillip Schofield’s health

The Minister of State for Digital and Culture has said she is concerned about the mental health of Phillip Schofield.

Schofield left his job at This Morning last week after admitting to a workplace affair with a 20-year-old runner and has been accused of an abuse of power. ITV is investigating following further claims of toxic workplace culture.

Speaking on Sky News this morning, Dame Caroline Dinenage said: “I am worried. I think this case has been incredibly sad.”

“It’s two careers that have been devastated by this case, two lives that have been really severely impacted. Not to mention their families and loved ones.”

Phillip Schofield speaking to the BBC (Photo: BBC/PA Wire)

She added: “I do feel that we’ve probably spoken about him as an individual enough. What we’re left with now is the workplace practices of ITV and other service broadcasters, so that we’ve all got confidence that they’ve got a duty of care towards their staff.”

In an interview with the BBC Phillip Schofield implied he had been feeling suicidal. He said: ‘If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here because I don’t see a future.”

Journalist Amol Rajan said Schofield’s hands were shaking throughout the interview and it was reported that he was reaching for his vape constantly in short breaks between filming.

Accepting wrongdoing for allowing the relationship to happen, Schofield told the BBC: “How much do you want a man to take? Are you truly only happy when he’s dead? This is how Caroline Flack felt. And it didn’t stop.”

Flack died by suicide in 2020.

Rajan expressed his concern that Phillip Schofield wasn’t in a fit state to conduct the interview during the BBC segment, but Schofield insisted he “had to” speak.

Call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website if you feel you are in danger or would like to talk

