All about red, white and blue in Princess Elizabeth

Sir Michael Stoute bids for a fifth Princess Elizabeth Stakes

YOU MIGHT think we’re watching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon when the commentator mentions Bashkirova and POTAPOVA at Epsom, but in fact they’re two of the leading principle for the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2.35pm).

Both are owned by Cheveley Park Stud and with both holding solid claims, it’s unsurprising both are vying for favouritism.

Bashkirova did little wrong when second at Goodwood when only beaten by another of Saturday’s rivals in Mrs Fitzherbert and is entitled to come on for that here.

She’s of course trained by William Haggas, who can seemingly do no wrong at the moment and she’s deserving of plenty of respect at 5/2.

However, it’s Potapova that I just prefer.

She screams as a typical Sir Michael Stoute four-year-old who just takes a bit of time to come to hand, but as we know there aren’t many better at eking improvement out of horses than the master of Freemason Lodge.

The four-year-old ended last year’s campaign fairly tamely but looked a totally different filly on her seasonal bow this term when just touched off at Kempton by Roman Mist, another to reoppose here.

She might have been beaten a head that day, but ​that only tells half the story as she was forced to deliver her challenge widest of all under Ryan Moore, while Roman Mist enjoyed a dream journey down the inside.

Given the ground for Potapova had to surrender, it was a more than decent effort to get a close as she did to the winner.

With any luck, She gets an easier route around here and can give Stoute a fourth win in the race at 7/2.

The World Pool will once again be back in action at Epsom and while I respect Mrs Fitzherbert, Roman Mist and Technique, I do think this is between the two Cheveley Park fillies.

Taking that into account, I’m going to back both of them in a Quinella, which is a prediction on the first two home in any order.

So, on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, it’s the red, white and blue of Cheveley Park that I’ll be cheering home.

