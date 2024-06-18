Alflaila should be ready in case classy Rodin disappoints

Alflaila has a perfect record on his first start of the season

DAY TWO’s feature at Royal Ascot is the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (4.25pm), where some of the best middle distance older horses are set to clash.

This is a race that has seen some brilliant performances in recent years, none more so than Mostahdaf, who blew his rivals away last year when winning by four lengths.

Whether we will see a performance of that level this year remains to be seen, but with horses of the calibre of AUGUSTE RODIN and Inspiral in the field there is every chance we could see something special.

There is no doubting that Aidan O’Brien’s Auguste Rodin is an enigmatic character, and he has produced some spectacular wins as well as some head scratching flops since winning the Derby last year.

His last run at Ascot came in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes last summer and it was probably the worst of his career, as he bombed out before the turn into the straight.

However, in typical style, he bounced back from that to first win the Irish Champion Stakes over this trip at Leopardstown and then produced a sparkling display to land the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita.

The fast ground in California seemed to bring out the best in him and he can expect a similar surface here.

Predicting which Auguste Rodin will turn up is never easy, but he showed a bit more spark last time out at the Curragh when second to White Birch.

At his best he is a standout in this field and will be hard to beat, so I’m glad we took the early prices and advised him ante-post at 7/1 for this race.

We’ve certainly snapped up the value as he’s now just 6/4 with Star Sports.

Inspiral lost out by a neck in last year’s Queen Anne but connections have opted to step her up in trip rather than bid to go one better in that contest.

John and Thady Gosden’s filly certainly didn’t run to her best on her reappearance in the Lockinge at Newbury, where she never really travelled with any zest and was pushed along early on.

That race was won by her pacemaker and stablemate Audience, so it was underwhelming to see her finish a well-beaten fourth after starting as the 2/1 favourite.

She can be expected to come on for that reappearance, though, and judging by the way she looked to get outpaced at Newbury, it may be that she now needs this 10-furlong trip to be seen at her best.

Both her and Auguste Rodin remain the most likely winners, but I’m tempted to take a chance with ALFLAILA just in case the top two flatter to deceive once again.

Owen Burrows’ son of Dark Angel lacks a recent run but is three from three on reappearance to date, suggesting his absence shouldn’t be an issue.

He also has plenty of strong form in the book, having won the Group Two York Stakes last season before going on to run fifth behind Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes.

This five-year-old was giving six pounds away to the O’Brien horse that day and was beaten just over five lengths which suggests there shouldn’t be that much between them now facing each other off level weights.

While Alflaila will have to return at his best, in a market that is dominated by the top two, he looks like the each-way value to me at 8/1 with Star Sports.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Alflaila e/w 4.25pm Royal Ascot

Already advised ante-post at 7/1

Auguste Rodin 4.25pm Royal Ascot