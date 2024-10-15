A wine-lover’s guide to sober October

I may be biased given it is my career and passion, but wine really is an incredible drink. Even given my love of the drink however, I can fully support and applaud (if often from a distance) those choosing to curb their intake. In the recent report by KAM it was revealed that 74% of adults in the UK are actively moderating alcohol consumption with 40% claiming they research low or no options ahead of visiting a restaurant or pub. As it is Sober October for many, I thought I would advise some of the better options out there.

Non-alcoholic beer has been ahead of the game for a while, after all, there is much less alcohol to replace than in wine. Spirits are often sipped with a mixer meaning you can fairly easily fudge your way into thinking that Seedlip and Tonic is a decent G&T. Wine has taken its time getting to a passable level of enjoyment but now there are a few that, though not perhaps passing for Chateauneuf-du-Pape do make a pleasant alternative.

Bolle have done well, winning silver medals at the London Wine Challenge for their twice fermented sparkling dealcoholised wines (£19.99 bolledrinks.com). The Blanc de Blancs is green apple fresh and crisp with a soft, satisfyingly fine effervescence. Wild Idol seems to be everywhere these days as a premium option and the sparkling rosé 2023 is currently on offer (£20 down from £30 Ocado). Worth snapping up as it is full of red fruited flavour with a delicate honeyed sweetness on the finish.



LA Brewery’s English Blush Kombucha (£10 Ocado) is another lovely pink sparkling with peaches and cream on the nose and delicate rhubarb and floral notes making

for elegant sipping.

It is however easier to cover that elusive boozy something with a joyful mouthful of bubbles, so hunting out still wines that hit the mark is trickier. Thankfully Thomas & Scott’s Noughty range are still a reliable alternative. Their sparkling Blanc de Blancs was the first alcohol free wine that I thought was actually delicious a few years ago. I met founder Amanda for a few glasses at 67 Pall Mall to learn that in her previous career as the BBC’s Arts Broadcaster she had spent so many evenings on the red carpet, interviewing stars and living off cold canapés and warm Champagne that she was “desperate to find non-alcoholic wine I could enjoy whilst still being able to operate the crazy hours of a broadcaster’s life. There were none on the market to fill the gap for me as a wine lover. So, I decided to create my own. I studied wine at Le Cordon Bleu school in Paris and then launched our first bottle in 2019”. Their more recent Blanc, a still white from South Africa is a blend of Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay displaying a full-fruited tropical greenness which slips down easily at less than 0.5% (£9.99 Majestic). Their rosé hails from South Africa too but it is more Provence in style being a pale, quaffable pink of strawberries and ripe lemon (£9.99 Laithwaites). Red is a tougher call which is why I enjoy Wednesday Domaine’s Sanguine (£15.75 drydrinker.com), a take on a lighter style of red that can be served slightly chilled for fun, tasty, red-berry juiciness.

Perhaps you are looking to regulate rather than banish the booze entirely, in which case I have been impressed by Casillero del Diablo’s release of Belight, wines that are a low 8.5% and only 64 calories a glass. Their Chilean Sauvignon Blanc hits the spot perfectly. “At Casillero del Diablo, we embrace the shift towards mindful drinking by offering delicious low alcohol wines for the health-conscious consumer” explains their wine expert Claire Raine, “with more people seeking balance, we’re proud to provide options that complement their lifestyle without compromising on flavour”. This refined, fruity, New World Sauvignon manages to retain its flavour despites its lower alcohol and calories. Similarly, their rosé is a buoyant mouthful of peaches and plums, perfect for a glass or two when you don’t want to overindulge.

Naked Wine of the Week

Monte Fitti Custoza Superiore 2021 – Naked Wines £18.99

NAKED WINES Angel Price £15.99 (see how below)

nakedwines.co.uk

A beautiful wine from a beautiful region, this takes me straight to the slopes around Italy’s Lake Garda. Old vines create a gorgeous concentration of pure fruit giving this white blend of Garganega, Cortese and Trebianello a smooth generosity, perfectly balanced with slick minerality and freshness. Crisp and poised this is a food-friendly gem of a wine, though I would happily enjoy a glass or two on its own.

Libby recommends

Amelia Pinot Noir 2022 £39

(on offer from £42) OCADO

A limited release of this sensational Chilean Pinot Noir from the Limari Valley, created as a “tribute to all women who push beyond the limits” (can’t think why it resonates…). This has cool, sumptuous red fruits, a fine elegant structure, a long finish and a seductive power behind its refinement.

Lympstone Manor Estate Triassic Pinot Noir £65

lympstonemanorestate.co.uk

There are still some doubting Thomas’s out there when it comes to England producing good red wine. They should try this multi-award winning 100% Pinot Noir from Devon as this sophisticatedly supple wine has been carefully aged for 18 months. Displaying fine fruit and excellent poise, it really is superb.

Orin Swift Mannequin £50

MAJESTIC

Winemaker Phinney is not one to do things by halves and this opulent Californian Chardonnay-dominant blend exudes power with its rich, concentration of baked apples and cream, honeysuckle and a beguiling sweet toastiness all underpinned by a fine fresh minerality to keep it poised.

City AM is all about savvy investment and Naked Wines are all about bringing you better wine for a better price, while supporting independent winemakers. Think of it as your online cellar that is doing some good while you drink.

What you get when Become an Angel and get:

A City AM exclusive offer of 50% off your first case – a saving of £80 – when you download the City AM app from the App Store or Google play

Exclusive access to unique wines from award winning winemakers across the world.

Significant discounts up to 33% off retail price for excellent wines.

A wine guarantee. Don’t like it, don’t pay for it. Naked credit you back for any bottle you don’t love.

A personalised service tailored to your tastes.

How it works

Go to the link below to sign up.

Pick which selection you’d like in your first order. Try the wines in your own time and rate them to make future recommendations smarter and smarter.

Choose how much to invest each month or when to receive your next case

Change your investment amount or even cancel at any time with no tie-ins or issues.

nakedwines.co.uk

winewithouththesnobbery