Half term is here – grab the wine

For parents, it probably feels like school has only just begun after the long summer holidays – but here we are headed for half-term. Wine is part of my survival strategy. There are some excellent vineyards to visit and stay at, even with children in tow, and certain places go above and beyond to entertain the kids.

I recently drove an hour and a half out of London to take my son to Cholderton Rare Breeds Farm in Wiltshire, which also happens to be the site of Bluestone Vineyards, a gorgeous family-run estate creating premium, vintage, traditional-method sparkling wines. Entry is only £5 and armed with a bag of animal feed we wandered around the goats and geese, cheered our chosen porkers on at the Pig Racing and had a go at ‘Guineapig fishing’, dangling lettuce on the end of a fishing line as a mass of furry cuteness snaffles it.

We walked a loop to see the horses and donkeys, and dotted around the grounds are various trampolines, climbing frames and – as the English weather is not always reliably dry – a barn with a soft play and slide area.

One extremely novel experience was walking Baz, a surprisingly strong but charming Alpaca around the vineyard. Charming that was, until he turned and spat-sneezed directly into my face and mouth. It was around then I thought it was probably time for a glass of wine…

There is a tasting room, but they also offer Sip & Stroll Vineyard tours from £20, and the wines really are remarkable, demonstrating fantastic fruit purity and a really refined elegance. I sipped my way through their exceptional Premier Cuvée 2019 and a couple of brilliant sparkling rosés, as my son tucked into a burger from the farm shop. “We want to get children into the outdoors, we want them to see how food is grown and animals farmed,” says winemaker and son of the house Nat McConnell, before detailing their ambitious sustainable, farm-to-table plans.

If you come in fancy dress between 23 October until 2 November you will receive a free bag of animal feed and complimentary tickets for next year, and on 1 November there will be a laser light show, hot chocolate and marshmallow stand and a dance afterparty (£6, under twos free). There is even a hostel on site if you want to extend the fun and stay over in bunkbeds.

For those not wanting to drive, Denbies in Surrey is under an hour from Waterloo and a 15-minute walk from Dorking station and from 28 October until 1 November is offering Spooky Train rides around their large estate (£9.95 child, £6.50 adult). On the 30 October get up close to a host of snakes, spiders and snails with their “Creepy Critters Workshop” (£8 child, adults free) and on the 31st it is their annual Halloween fancy dress afternoon disco (£8) with party games and snacks.

Looking to make a staycation out of the week? Then head to Wraxall Vineyard in Somerset, currently celebrating their 50th vine harvest and their win at the WineGB Awards for the UK’s Best Bacchus. Vine Cottage has four bedrooms and a games room with plenty of board games for little ones and the ability to book their private chef means you can be cooked for in the cottage with no babysitter required!

Or, nestled in the heart of the Dart Valley, a stone’s throw from the beach and Dartmoor National Park, is Sandridge Barton, now home to Sharpham Wine, one of the UK’s oldest wineries dating back to the early 1980s. The Sandridge Barton House in the vineyard sleeps up to 12 with views over the river Dart. While parents indulge in a wine tasting children can explore the free Vineyard Nature Trail which takes around 40 minutes to complete, not including the brass rubbings they are encouraged to find along the way.

Whether a day trip or a few days escape, there is a way to entertain the family without forgoing some delicious wine experiences yourself.

Naked Wine of the week

Jesse Katz Exposed Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 – Naked Wines £63.99 NAKED WINES Angel Price £39.99 (SEE HOW BELOW) nakedwines.co.uk

Jesse Katz was a Forbes 30 under 30, has achieved several perfect 100-point scores for his wines and had his bottles sold for $1million at auction. Having made wines for legends such as Petrus and Screaming Eagle he now owns Aperture Cellars and makes this fantastically powerful, full-bodied and perfectly balanced Cabernet Sauvignon dominant red, exclusively for Naked. This really is Napa at its high-class finest.

WINE RECOMMENDATIONS

Casa Silva Terroir de Familia Pinot Noir 2022 £15.99

LAITHWAITES

A juicy, fruity little Pinot Noir from Chile’s Colchagua Valley that hugely over-delivers for the price. Dark cherry, plum and violet petals combine with cedar wood spice to create a silky, deep Pinot Noir that can even be lightly chilled. A brilliant pairing for grilled meats or rich vegetarian dishes.

Rockburn Pinot Gris 2023 £23

Hic Wine Merchants

Rockburn won Central Otago’s only gold medals at this year’s Decanter Awards and, though those were for Pinot Noir, this Pinot Gris is a rare treat too. Hitting the palate with a broad generosity, this is a rich, off-dry wine of sun-warmed stone fruits, creamy pears and a fresh, crisp backbone to keep it bright.

Champagne Laurent-Perrier Brut Millésimé 2015 £75

Hedonism

Currently one of my favourite champagnes this is joyfully light and fine, expressing all the class and sophistication of this renowned Champagne house. Ripe citrus fruits and honeysuckle blossom open up to hints of brioche and hazelnut after a superb 7 years aging on the lees.

