How to bring a little Autumn romance through fine wine

The evenings are creeping in and the end of ‘Brat Summer’ heralds the start of ‘Cuffing Season’. For those not in the know, Cuffing Season is defined as the time that people, consciously or unconsciously, look for a romantic partner to keep them warm over the colder months – typically from October until Valentine’s Day.



Whether you are looking to find, woo or keep your cuffed one, here are my top picks to make sure you do so with wine – after all, there is a reason it is the world’s most romantic beverage.



For those on the hunt check out First Glass Wine Events (firstglasswineevents.com), a new style of speed dating which aims to match you with someone who has the same taste as you, literally. While mingling, drinking and rating five glasses of premium wines, a unique pairing technology will assess who you can happily order a bottle with. The next event is at The Wine Tasting Shop in Balham on 15 October from 7-9pm. It’s a bar and shop I know well, so I am qualified to say that even if you don’t meet someone who makes you shout “Chardonn-yay!”, you can at least go home with something else delicious.



If you are after an afternoon activity and perhaps something a tad more athletic (though I have been assured athleticism is not a requirement) then Saturday 26 October is the next date for Run To Wine (thebigwineworld.co.uk/run-to-wine). Enjoy a relaxed, social 5km run led by your own sommelier, before finishing up at a deserved wine tasting. Bring your recently cuffed loved one or turn up to meet someone who wants to balance their wine with their wellness.



Once interest is established, it is only right that a date or two ensue but, it being early days, perhaps look for more interesting entertainments than another restaurant. This is partly to seem original, but mainly because, until actual conversational flow is guaranteed, it is probably wise not to lock yourself into a long evening making awkward small talk from breadbasket to creme brulée.

Pinot and Picasso in Shoreditch (pinotandpicasso.uk) offers painting classes with a bar where you can chat over your masterpieces. For those feeling brave, try the Paint Your Partner sessions, the next is 5 October 7-10pm. Here you can discover a) how they really see you and b) if they have a sense of humour…



Stretch your legs with a Wine Walk through Hackney (theindytute.com), where, armed with a map, you direct yourselves to three special venues along the way. At each of these stops you will be met by a sommelier who will greet you with wine, small plates and local seasonal produce. It’s all a surprise until the day however, so best for those who want to embrace their adventurous side.

For those who enjoy a little bit of learning alongside the finer things in life, cosy up at candlelit Champagne Charlies in Charing Cross, where wine tastings are regularly scheduled. For the fizz fans, there is an evening with Laurent Perrier’s champagne specialist on 25 October (davywine.co.uk), offering a welcome drink before tasting four premium glasses of champagne.



Should things go well, you could continue on to London’s oldest wine bar, Gordon’s, just two minutes away on Villiers Street (gordonswinebar.com). Hunker down beside barrels of old port, under low candlelit ceilings, order some charcuterie and cheese and talk into the night as locals have been doing here for over 130 years.



For those ready to take it home and cuddle up on the sofa, I have been loving the Champagne Taittinger 2015 (Tesco, £60). Newly released after substantial aging, this is a beautiful champagne from one of the best-known houses and surprisingly good value given the expertise. Intertwining flavours of toast and butter, fragile white blossoms, elderflower and spring hedgerows, it’s a winner for romance.



Now, let Cuffing Season Officially Commence!

Naked Wine of the week

Rabbit and Spaghetti Barossa Valley Shiraz 2021 £21.99

NAKED WINES Angel Price £15.99

(see how below)

nakedwines.co.uk

Cooler evenings call for a big, broad, Barossa Valley wine and this is a robustly tasty glass of Shiraz from one of Australia’s premium winemaking regions. Rich, dark blackcurrant, blueberry and plum combine with baking spices and black pepper to create a powerful wine with a precise structure making this ideal for a hearty meaty stew, ragu or even an aged cheddar.

Wine Recommendations

Rombauer Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

£61 – Majestic

New to the UK this month, this is a power player of a wine. This Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon dominant blend is so good, so intensely velvety it makes me want to purr. Rich, dark fruits are finely balanced with flickers of fresh mint and liquorice making this a sumptuous bottle of enjoyable sophistication.

Domaine Roux ‘Albus’ Hautes Côte de Beaune

£29.99 – Majestic

Stop press! This is such a find. An absolute stand-out at the recent Majestic trade tasting as it is rare to find such a quality White Burgundy at this price. A generous wine, with the purity of the fruit singing thanks to the delicate use of oak adding lovely complexity and a soft, fine finish.

Chateau D’Esclans Garrus 2022

£120 Jeroboams

No poolside quaffing for this Provence rosé with its weighty bottle and imposing “G” label, this pink is to be taken seriously and enjoyed at special occasions. Balancing a creamy texture with fresh summer berries this lightly spiced Grenache is juicy, flavourful and deserves to be savoured.

