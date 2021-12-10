What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

A focus on mental fitness

During his session at the CA Summit, Mental fitness coach Alex Strang provided practical tips on how to take a moment to focus on your mental fitness.

Mental fitness coach Alex Strang began his session by sharing his own experiences with mental wellbeing. While working in advertising and having founded a successful tech start-up, Alex found that he had reached a mental burnout.

He said: “In one moment [the burnout] hit me and my mind and body pushed back”.

For Alex, the symptoms of this burnout manifested in vast short term memory loss. It was during his recovery that he found a passion for learning about mental fitness and sharing his discovery with others.

This led him to start the Moment co which teaches people to learn to identify what he refers to as “the mindful micro-pause”. Alex explains that this micro-pause, or ‘Moment’, is the space between external stimulus and an individual’s response to it.

‘Moments’ can be accessed by tapping into breathing, being conscious of your breath and making time to be present during them.

Alex said that these ‘Moments’ are spaces during the busy workday that can be filled with whatever is required at that specific time.

When describing the benefits of creating these ‘Moments’, Alex said:

“You’ve created the space and you now have the power to choose consciously how you respond in the world.

“For me, this is a shift from feeling trapped, to feeling freedom”.

Closing his session, Alex explained that building a positive mental fitness routine is a skill to be learned.

He said: “The real magic with this… is that the results are self-fulfilling and self-perpetuating. The more you do the better you feel, so the more you do.”

