A curious week of crypto narratives sees Bitcoin lose early gains

The week in review

With Jason Deane

Some of you may have noticed that my usual weekly summary was missing last week as, after two years of avoiding it, I finally had the personal experience of seeing two little lines come up on my Covid test meaning I was positive for the dreaded lurgi.

Not that I needed this little piece of plastic to tell me that, since I already felt rotten and could barely get out of bed. I lost a couple of days of productive output as a result.

As quickly as it came, it went away again and, although I’m still testing positive as of this morning, it is no longer preventing me from completing my writing duties. However, since I am supposed to be flying to Miami for Bitcoin 2022 on Monday and need a negative test to do so, things are getting a little, well, close to the mark. It’s going to be touch and go.

While I was feeling sorry for myself, Greenpeace, with the “help” of Chris Larsen (yes, he of Ripple fame) used the basis of a long-debunked piece of research to launch a thoroughly misguided attempt to “change Bitcoin’s code”. Of course, it will never succeed for myriad reasons, but it did manage to muddy the waters for people who are still trying to understand the relationship between Bitcoin and energy consumption.

Happily – and by complete coincidence – I had published that very same morning a piece of work I had been researching for some time extolling the positives of Bitcoin mining and how it will ultimately help us deliver a carbon negative position while still bringing all the benefits to humankind that it does. This, of course, has led to some interesting press coverage as the two mutually exclusive positions went head to head.

Then, somewhat lost in the noise, news came out of the EU that lawmakers there had decided it would be a great idea to outlaw all private crypto transactions, not only through exchanges, but through privately hosted (custodial) wallets as well. On paper, this is extremely damaging for innovation and development for the sector in general and could even lead to security issues.

Some have taken the headlines at face value and consider this a hammer blow to crypto within EU borders, but the reality is that this is far from being law and, even if it did ultimately happen, it would be so utterly cumbersome to try and manage that it would be rendered ineffective in practice. In my view, this will ultimately end up being a non-starter and non-story, but even so, like the Greenpeace “story” we could do without the hassle.

Have a great weekend!

Not started your Bitcoin journey yet? Get going with £10’s worth of Bitcoin FREE from Luno*! Simply download the app, verify and enter code BPJDEANE

*18+, UK resident, new to Luno

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2.054 trillion, down from $2.153 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 31 2022, at a price of $45,538.68, down from $47,062.66 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $47,512.03 and the daily low was $47,655.15.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $849.52 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.338 trillion and Tesla is $1.13 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $39.018 billion, up from $28.304 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 44.85%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 50, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.03. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 57.34. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We estimate the total addressable market for the #Metaverse economy could grow to between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030.” Citi, leading global bank.

What they said yesterday

Next in fashion…

💥 BREAKING: Fashion label Off-White, now accepts #Bitcoin for payment in London, Paris and Milan.

👗 🧥 🧣👔 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) March 31, 2022

Bills, bills, bills…

💥 Fourth-largest city in Arizona now accepting #Bitcoin for utility bills 🇺🇸 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 31, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

(Photo by Lionel Healing/Getty Images)

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST