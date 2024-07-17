7 things to do in London this weekend in the sun

It’s here! It’s finally here! Summer will descend upon London for at least a couple of days so you better make sure you make the most of it. Here’s our expert guide to the best things to do in London this weekend in the sun, from dinosaurs outside the Natural History Museum to a seascape at Big Penny Social in Walthamstow.

1: LOUNGE IN A DECK CHAIR – IN WALTHAMSTOW

The famed Walthamstow-On-Sea is back at Big Penny Social, with a giant sandpit for adults and children alike to lounge beside and pretend they’re on holiday. Expect food stalls selling seaside meals, deck chairs, cocktails and even private beach huts. Summer is here – possibly for one weekend only – so make the most of it. One of our top things to do in London this weekend.

bigpennysocial.co.uk

2: BE AMAZED BY LIFE-SIZE DINOSAURS

There is a new dinosaur garden opening outside the main entrance to the Natural History Museum. There is literally no better way to see anatomically accurate models of dinosaurs in the sunshine, although if you want to see some wild, Victorian representations you could also head to Crystal Palace.

nhm.ac.uk

3: GO TO THE NATIONAL THEATRE RIVER STAGE

The National Theatre’s River Stage is one of London’s great outdoor retreats, with a schedule throughout the summer featuring some of the best music, performance and contemporary dance in the land. This weekend you can catch former Rambert dancer Liam Francis and London’s favourite drag queen Rhys’ Pieces.

nationaltheatre.org.uk

4: HEAD EAST TO CHECK OUT THE BRILLIANT ENSEMBLE FESTIVAL

Ride the DLR to Royal Victoria Docks this weekend for an outdoor celebration of performance and circus skills. There will be feats of acrobatics, street dancers, roller skating and one performance on a giant treadmill. There’s nothing else quite like it.

certainblacks.com

5: GO TO A FREE-ENTRY JAZZ & FOOD FESTIVAL

Like jazz? Enjoy food? Then boy do we have an event for you. Head over to Greenwich Peninsula to catch New Orleans-inspired food stalls, a vinyl market and music workshops for children – and lots of jazz. Of all the things to do in London this weekend, this should be near the top of your list.

greenwichpeninsula.co.uk

6: DANCE AWAY TO LATINO LIFE IN THE PARK

Over in Ealing you can find the UK’s largest Latin American music festival, where top musicians from around the Latin world will be performing on five stages throughout the day and night.

latinolifeinthepark.com

7: LOOK AT A MASSIVE PUMPKIN

Yayoi Kusama is among the most recognisable contemporary artists in the world, bringing spectacular shows to London galleries including the Tate Modern and the Victoria Miro. Now she has installed one of her towering, six metre pumpkin sculptures beside the Round Pond, in Kensington Gardens, courtesy of the Serpentine. One of the more unusual things to do in London this weekend.

serpentinegalleries.org