‘I was in the RAF for 20 years before this’: Gavin Poole on setting up Hackney tech hub Here East

Gavin Poole served as an RAF officer for 20 years before studying for an MBA. Now he heads up Here East, a tech campus in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park home to more than 30 organisations. He tells us about his unconventional career in this week’s Square Mile and Me

CV:

Name: Gavin Poole

Job title: Chief executive, Here East

Previous roles: Ran the pre-eminent think tank in the UK for IDS, The Centre for Social Justice. Prior to that I was an RAF officer, retiring as a Wing Commander.

Age: 50-something

Lives: SW London

Studied: Comprehensive School, apprenticeship, Military College, Cranfield, then King’s College London.

Talents: Wannabee chef (see Instagram), skiing, known to do leadership…

Motto: Learn something new every day.

Biggest perk of the job? The people I get to meet. Seriously impressive across so many sectors. Medical tech, cyber, automotive, gaming, education, social enterprise, music, film, tv, commercial prop (and tech), legal. The list is very long. Goes back to learning something new every day!

Coffee order: Latte (sadly). No syrups though

Cocktail order: Margarita, with mezcal

Favourite book: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee.

What was your first job?

Working in a privately-owned cycle shop in Deeping St James, where I grew up. Building, repairing, selling bikes and race gear. Those were my formative days as an engineer.

What was your first role in the City or business world?

I was an RAF officer before starting Here East, the technology and innovation campus in East London, as a project initially called iCITY.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the world of business?

During my two-decade long military career, I studied for an MBA, which was when my passion for business grew. I also became committed to supporting and growing the UK economy; to create jobs and build value for shareholders and society.

What’s one thing you love about London?

Heritage. It’s rich in heritage, creativity, history, and part of my own family background (Pearly royalty from Bow!)

And one thing you would change?

If we could find a way to make the river more affordable to use and more central to Londoners’ lives as it once was, that would be great.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch or dinner?

I once was at a drinks reception at a friend’s house, and Lady Thatcher was a guest. I was fortunate to be talking to her when Bob Geldof walked in. There was an immediate spark between them which was amazing to see – whereas most people only remember that rant at Band Aid!

And any business faux pas?

Too many to list. We’re all human after all. One that stands out: being invited into a room to talk about an interesting project, only to find out when the room filled up, that it was a pitch. Lesson learned: always dig into the purpose of a meeting. That said, they liked us and, more importantly, the project – now known as Here East.

What’s been your proudest moment?

In the RAF, passing my bomb disposal training or winning the Sword of Honour when graduating from officer training (that made my parents really proud). At work, building the right team, finding great people to work with or in partnership with (the band knows who they are), delivering what we said we would and more. And personally, marrying my wife and becoming a father to two amazing young ladies.

And who do you look up to?

The big man above. That’s it. Most people know I’m a man of faith.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

Keep the vision central to what you do. A long-term vision will deliver short-term rewards, an important lodestar for Here East. Secondly, the best money you can have is revenue. Funding rounds and debt can help, but nothing beats contracted revenue.

And the worse?

“Working from home is here to stay, you know!”. Utter nonsense!

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes, very. Strangely…..

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

The RAF Club in Piccadilly. My club of course, I’m a trustee too so we’re definitely going there! It is excellent. Best club in London with a brilliant team.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Well, that would mean that you’re with me, so any of the bars over with us on Canalside Hackney Wick! If central though, it would be by the fire in the front bar of the Edition on Berners Street.

Where’s home during the week?

London.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Also London. It keeps life simple. Well… sort of. A truer answer would be driving a car (I have teenagers…!).

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

No contest. Zermatt every time. With my family. We’re big skiers and will trade summer or winter warmth for a gnarly, hard, cold skiing holiday. The home team put up with my work a lot, so holidays are for them, unless I have to fly back… It’s only happened twice…. Ouch!