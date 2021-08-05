£100m Jack Grealish: How most expensive signing in Premier League history compares to biggest transfers of all time

Jack Grealish has become the most expensive signing in Premier League history after completing his £100m transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City.

Grealish is also the most expensive English player ever to be traded, and the eighth most expensive transfer of all time.

The England attacking midfielder, 25, shone for England as they finished runners-up at the delayed Euro 2020 earlier this summer.

Grealish sets new Premier League record

Grealish has overtaken Paul Pogba as the most expensive signing made by a Premier League club.

Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a fee of £89m.

Manchester United are also responsible for two more of the top five: Harry Maguire, who moved from Leicester for £80m in 2019, and Jadon Sancho, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £73m last month.

Grealish becomes most expensive English player

Grealish has also shot straight to the top of the most expensive English players list.

His £100m deal eclipses those of current international colleagues Maguire and Sancho.

Defender Ben White, who joined Arsenal from Brighton for £50m last week, is fourth.

Neymar still most expensive transfer of all time

Grealish makes the top 10 of the most expensive transfers of all time but is only eighth.

His transfer fee is roughly half the amount Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017, a deal that remains a world record.

PSG’s signing of Kylian Mbappe is the next biggest, followed by two transfers that Barcelona made with the proceeds of Neymar’s sale, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.