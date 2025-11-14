Zverev latest to enter luxury market with Loewe deal

Tennis player Alexander Zverev is the latest sports star to cross over with luxury, announcing a deal with German AV brand Loewe.

Zverev, also German, is taking part in the ATP Finals this week in Turin and follows Kylian Mbappe in agreeing a global brand ambassador deal with Loewe, which is headquartered in Kronach.

It is part of a growing trend between sports stars and the world of luxury and fashion, with deals being announced across all sports and sectors.

Barcelona this month announced a deal with Amiri while Carl Friedrik are a noticeable brand that has gone into Formula 1.

Loewe also has an association with music giant David Guetta, while Zverev’s wider deal roster includes Adidas, Head, Jacob & Co, Richard Mille and Bitpanda.

And it is Zverev’s nationality that has helped push Loewe’s latest deal, with the chief executive of the brand, Aslan Khabliev, saying that the company “is proud to share the same German roots and to continue expanding globally together”.

Added the tennis star: “We both believe in excellence, and we both know that being the best means thinking globally.”

The German has reached three Grand Slam finals and has won the ATP Finals twice, in addition to an Olympic gold in Tokyo.

On the growing trend of collaborations between brands and sports and sports stars, Alex Royce of Hope and Glory told City AM that: “the sheer volume of these collaborations suggests that this crossover is now a strategic, year-round business approach rather than a temporary trend, with fans, clubs and brands ready to continue riding the wave.”

“For the fan,” Royce added, “they want to feel part of something bigger than the match day experience.

“These off-pitch collections strengthen their loyalty by offering personal expressions of their teams’ identity, with each new announcement providing fresh, non-game-related content for fans to engage with across the likes of TikTok and Instagram.

