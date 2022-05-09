Zuckerberg: Facebook and Instagram to test NFTs on user profiles

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the tech giant will start testing digital collectibles on Instagram in the coming weeks, allowing users to display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their profile.

Augmented reality NFTs will feature on Instagram stories via Spark AR via Meta’s AR software platform in the coming weeks.

The feature will also launch on Facebook, with the rest of the Meta family coming later.

Speaking to the CEO of Impact Theory Tom Bilyeu in an interview, Zuckerberg said: “A huge part of this goes back to what you are saying. It’s about expression, saying something about yourself. What do you want on your profile? What’s the collection that you want to show?”

They are also working on 3D NFTs, which are also created using blockchain technology.

The social media firm has continued to innovate since the company rebranded to Meta last year.