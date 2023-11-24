Yung and Chau hoping to have some winning Fun Together

Jerry Chau takes the ride on Benno Yung’s Fun Together

JUST when the many thousands of Zac Purton supporters were finally feeling on good terms with themselves, after their champion had ridden nine winners at the last three race-meetings, he went from hero to zero once again, when bombing out with no success at Happy Valley in mid-week.

It must be appreciated the six-time Champion Jockey carries the hopes of the majority of local racegoers and bettors in the territory and, if he comes away empty-handed, there are always plenty of long faces and mutterings of discontent on the way home.

As always, Purton has a host of winning chances from his full-book of rides on the Sha Tin card, with exciting newcomer Loyal Bo Bo in the Chevalier Lifts and Escalators Handicap (5.15am) over five furlongs perhaps looking his stand-out performer.

It’s interesting that Purton stays loyal to the frustrating and expensive to follow Owners’ Praise in the Chevalier Buildings Supplies & Engineering Handicap (7.40am) over seven furlongs.

The combination has teamed up three times in the past, but are still chasing that elusive win and connections have finally equipped him with blinkers in the hope of a change of fortune.

He will, however, be hard pressed to turn the form around with FUN TOGETHER, who appreciated the step up to seven furlongs when running out a clear-cut winner over the course and distance last month, with Owners’ Praise nearly two lengths back in third place.

A five-pound penalty is not excessive for the Benno Yung-trained galloper, especially with Holy Lake, runner-up in that race, winning next start.

Provided jockey Jerry Chau can find some cover early on from an awkward draw, he will be hard to beat and has improving Endeared nominated as his principle threat.

POINTERS

Fun Together 7.40am Sha Tin