Yours for just £60m: New flats with private sauna and views of Hyde Park hit the market

Th development boasts views of Hyde Park

A £500m apartment development which offers views of London’s Hyde Park and Kensington Palace Gardens has released the final phase of luxury apartments available for purchase.

Park Modern is one of London’s newest range of high-spec apartments, with prices across the 55 homes ranging from £2m pounds to £60m.

The pricey pads offer residents a full array of lifestyle amenities, including 24/7 concierge, and a dedicated wellbeing floor.

The wellbeing facilities include an 82 ft (25 metre) swimming pool, vitality pool, sauna and steam room, gym, spa, private cinema, treatment room and salon.

Jeremy King, the London restaurateur behind the Wolseley and the Delaunay, is also set to open ‘The Park Restaurant’ within the grounds of the scheme later this year.

PARK MODERN: Residents have access to a private cinema room.

Sanjay Sharma, co-founding director of Fenton Whelan, who is behind the development said: “Hyde Park has a new landmark, Park Modern. The beautiful facades and dramatic interiors with their fusion of modern design and exceptional specification, offer a fresh, contemporary approach to the London market.

“Now available for immediate occupation the completed apartments allow buyers to appreciate the truly elevated living experience that comes with these luxurious homes overlooking Hyde Park. Park Modern provides the most outstanding luxury apartments in London.”

The multi-million pound flats boast modern features.

James Van Den Heule, co-founding director of Fenton Whelan, added: “Park Modern provides an exceptional quality of life in the heart of Prime Central London where the apartments beautifully harmonize with the Hyde Park views and the signature amenities give residents space to retreat, relax and revive.

“The latest release of apartments offers a wide range of sizes, layouts and features to match every lifestyle complimented by the lifestyle amenities and impeccable level of service provided by the Park Modern team.”