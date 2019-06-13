Our pick of the new homes going on sale in London this weekend

250 City Road, EC1VFrom £985,000
Berkeley Homes is launching a collection of 670 sqft one-bedroom apartments at its huge 250 City Road development this weekend. The 48 new homes can be configured based on the buyer’s preference, and are located throughout the new 36-storey Valencia Tower, where residents will benefit from a rooftop yoga terrace and a 20 meter swimming pool. Call 020 3040 6250 or visit 250cityroad.co.uk
Upton Gardens, NewhamFrom £339,000
A collection of 28 one, two and three-bedroom apartments are launching in Chapman House, part of Barratt London’s new Upton Gardens development in Newham. The homes are located on the historic old Boleyn Ground football stadium, and residents will benefit from a car club, on-site gym, rooftop terraces, family play areas and landscaped grounds. The apartments are available to move into from April 2020, Upton Park tube station offers a 15 minute commute into the City, and Help to Buy is also available. Call 033 3355 8496 or visit barrattlondon.com
Battalion Court, WoolwichFrom £348,000
The first homes have gone on sale at Bellway
London’s new Battalion Court development in Woolwich. The collection of 65 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, set across a pair of six storey blocks, are part of the area’s broader regeneration, which will include the opening of a new Crossrail station offering direct transport links to the City. The homes will benefit from either a private balcony or terrace area, and landscaped communal gardens. 23 affordable homes are available for locals and workers. For more information visit bellway.co.uk
Coopers’ Lofts, WandsworthFrom £580,000
Buyers can live in the Grade-II listed former Young’s brewery, as a collection of 14 loft apartments go on sale tomorrow at Greenland’s Ram Quarter development in Wandsworth. The studio to four-bedroom apartments incorporate double-height spaces, mezzanine levels and beamed ceilings, with period characteristics such as timber windows, exposed brickwork and ironworks reflecting the site’s heritage as a booze factory. The site is a four minute walk to Wandsworth Town station. Call 020 3751 3190 or visit theramquarter.com
Hendon Waterside, HendonFrom £379,999
A collection of 47 one, two and three-bedroom apartments are non sale in The Hyde, phase four of Barratt London’s Hendon Waterside development on the banks of the Welsh Harp Reservoir. Many of the apartments overlook a landscaped private courtyard, while The Green park runs through the development’s communal outdoor space. Shared Ownership is available on a selection of the apartments. Hendon railway station is a seven minute walk away, and offers services to St Pancras in 17 minutes. Call 033 0057 4065 or visit barrattlondon.com