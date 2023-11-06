Legendary London restaurateur Jeremy King to reopen iconic Simpson’s in the Strand

The iconic Simpson’s in the Strand will reopen its doors in 2024 under the direction of The Savoy and Jeremy King

Legendary London restaurateur Jeremy King is to re-open Simpson’s in the Strand alongside the Savoy Hotel as he looks to regain his place at the top table of London hospitality.

King lost control of Corbin & King, the restaurant group that launched The Wolseley and Brasserie Zédel early in 2022, after the company was bought by Thai based hotel giant Minor for £60m.

Earlier this year he got back in the saddle, announcing plans to launch a new brassiere called The Park but his new venture will see him take over one of London’s most historic restaurants.

Famed for its roasts and serving trolleys, Simpsons in the Strand first opened its doors in 1828 as a coffee shop and chess club, becoming a restaurant 20 years later and one of the first in the UK to win a Michelin star in 1974.

The iconic London haunt, which was frequented by war time prime minister Winston Churchil, has been closed ever since the first Covid-19 lockdown nearly four years ago.

King said he has plans to restore the restaurant to its “former glory”.

He said: “Simpson’s is the last of the ‘Grande Dame’ restaurants that still retains its original décor and features, and the prospect of restoring it to its former glory is the apotheosis of my career.

“The history of this magnificent institution will be cherished as we bring it fully into the 21st Century.”

Franck Arnold, managing director of The Savoy added: “Reopening Simpson’s in the Strand will be a truly momentous occasion for The Savoy and we couldn’t be more delighted to be in partnership with Jeremy King.

“We know he will successfully breathe new life and vigour into this almost 200-year old prized London institution and we can’t wait to welcome guests back through its storied doors.”

The announcement comes in the same week that Minor Hotel Group, which took over Corbin & King, launches its Wolseley outpost in the City.

Minor rebranded the business as The Wolseley Hospitality Group and also now owns a host of high brow restaurants across London.