The Wolseley comes to the Square Mile: £10m City outpost to open next month

Alan Myatt dressed in his full livery today sharing exclusive details of the official launch date of The Wolseley City.

The hotly-anticipated Wolseley City will open its doors on Wednesday 8 November, City A.M. can reveal, with reservations now being taken for one of the most significant Square Mile openings since the pandemic.

The new opening will align with the twentieth anniversary of the widely admired Wolseley in London’s Piccadilly.

The restaurant will ‘capture the elegant interiors and impeccable standards of its predecessor, whilst presented as a younger sister to the original.’

The £10m restaurant, located in the old House of Fraser building at the north end of London Bridge, has been designed by London-based design outfit Fabled Studio.

Patrons are promised “a space echoing that of the original, including a layer of Baroque ironwork crowning the vaulted windows, a reimagination of the well-recognised symmetrical vista with a centralised horseshoe banquette, and a starburst flooring.”

Run by head chef, Edward Ross, the menus at The Wolseley City will include dishes such as Welsh Rarebit, Steak Tartare, and Treacle Cured Bacon Chops with a double fried egg.

Breakfast, the meal that The Wolseley is best known for, will be complete with all the classics, from sausage and egg hash brown with sauce diable, to a delightfully rich eggs royale, and kedgeree with a poached egg.

The Wolseley Hospitality Group previously told City A.M.: ““More and more people are coming back to offices and they need somewhere to eat and drink. City readers have always been an important part of our business and we’re happy to set up shop right in the heart of their parish”.

Reservations are now open and can be made by visiting www.thewolseleycity.com