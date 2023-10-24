Chick-fil-A to cook up opportunity for UK business owners and entrepreneurs

Two guests dining in at a Chick-fil-A restaurant

US fast food chain Chick-fil-A will soon cross the Atlantic on a permanent venture into the UK, but this time bringing with it much more than chicken sandwiches.

Introducing a whole new flavour of opportunity for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, the company’s unique operator model will make its UK debut in early 2025.

While the Chick-fil-A franchise may own the actual restaurant, it is the franchisee who owns and operates the business — this includes day-to-day duties and decisions like hiring, scheduling, and managing.

But for this famous chicken brand in particular, operations seem to have much more value than the average day-to-day.

Known for its southern hospitality and warm welcoming “my pleasure” attitude, each Chick-fil-A works to strengthen its own community — and it all begins with the appointment of an owner from within.

Independent operations

Two US Chick-fil-A operators, each stationed at opposite ends of the East Coast, told City A.M. about their experience running their own stores, expressing excitement for the company’s expansion into the UK.

Justin Lindsey, based in Miami, Florida, is well-known for his strategic invention of the three-day workweek and shift scheduling app, “Shift Fish”, which allows employees to easily book off or swap days.

The gift of time is something Lindsey values greatly, which is why he implemented the two changes and was able to do so with great support.

He said he was able to utilise his operator freedom and listen closely to the needs of his employees — soon realising that scheduling in the restaurant industry can often be “boring and outdated”.

The autonomy of a Chick-fil-A owner gives lead way for industry change — and Lindsey has proven this to be quite effective.

His three-day workweek and shift scheduling platform soon created a buzz within the chain and other store operators, as they quickly turned their attention and tried to follow suit.

“It’s amazing, it’s really cool to see this little thing that I just kind of dreamed up become something that the team members truly view as this really powerful thing,” Lindsey said.

Each year, Chick-fil-A awards the S. Truett Cathy Honoree grant to an organization that embodies the

innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Chick-fil-A’s late founder.

While Lindsey discussed what can be done as a franchisee in the Chick-fil-A family, Aman Mekonen sits at the other end of the coast, implementing his own community support and change in the state of New York.

Looking to someday join the Chick-fil-A family, Mekonen had reached out to an operator, using the name Oscar Fittipaldi, hoping to just learn more about what the role had to offer.

For what Mekonen asked to be 30 minutes of Oscar’s time, he was given two hours, showcasing the possibility of mentorship at all levels.

Becoming an operator after two years of interviews, Mekonen was able to give back to his community through store-specific initiatives — including donations made to four of his chosen charitable areas: homelessness, education, youth and hunger.

You don’t need to have business experience to become an operator, you have to have a good sense of your community and have a good understanding. Aman Mekonen

UK expansion

Bringing with the operator model and the opportunities that come with it, Chick-fil-A plans to open up five locally-owned restaurants in the UK within the first two years, the first being in early 2025.

Joanna Symonds, head of UK operations, said the “low cost” franchise fee — the $10,000 fee paid by each owner to operate each restaurant — will be replicated in the UK as is it one of the “foundational” pieces of Chick-fil-A’s success.

The interview process for operators can be “lengthy” and “extremely competitive” Symonds said, but this is to ensure the right partners are chosen to represent and lead the Chick-fil-A brand in the UK.

Each restaurant opened in the UK is meant to create anywhere from 80 to 100 new jobs, and products will be locally sourced — further boosting economic opportunity in the UK.

What’s important to note for Chick-fil-A’s expansion into the UK is that growth will be slower than the average fast food chain as quality rather than quantity is important in upholding the company’s values.

“This takes time,” Symonds said. “We’re committed to building long-term relationships in the UK and with partners that can grow with us over time.”