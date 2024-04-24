Best breakfast in London: From The Ned to The Wolseley

They say it’s the most important meal of the day, so Alex Dalzell got up at the crack of dawn to hunt for the best breakfast in London, specifically the Square Mile. These are all guaranteed to set you up with a healthy start to the day, from vibrant acai bowls at The Ned to Italian staples at Lina Stores… and not a fry-up in sight.

Malibu Kitchen at The Ned

Transport yourself to the sun-soaked southern California coast with The Ned’s take on LA living. Almost every other ingredient on the menu is a superfood, meaning you can kick-start the day with an acai bowl covered in berries, banana, and bee pollen (which is packed with antioxidants); keep hunger at bay until lunch with a grain bowl of egg, avocado, kale, buckwheat, quinoa, and freekeh; or go for the classic avocado on toast, with tomato, chilli, and peppery watercress. A real contender for best breakfast in London.

27 Poultry, Bank

Book here

The Wolseley City

This spot close to Bank Station has already earned a reputation as one of the best breakfasts in London, taking its cue from the grand cafes of Europe where breakfast is a long, lingering affair. Start with a bowl of the Bircher muesli (which is just the right consistency and packed with goodness), before choosing one of the healthy specialities such as the grilled kippers with mustard butter or the kedgeree. With tables for two tucked behind pillars and booths for larger groups, this is a great option for morning meetings.

68 King William Street, Bank

Book here

Lina Stores City, home to one of the best breakfasts in London

Lina Stores City

For many Italians, breakfast consists of a few strong espressos, but the City outpost of the legendary Soho deli adds a little more substance with its menu of health-forward dishes. There’s a fruit salad packed with seasonal produce from the Amalfi Coast, avocado with sweet datterini tomatoes on toast, and fresh-made yoghurt with berries and maple roasted granola. If you’ve hit the gym beforehand, get your protein fix with the Tuscan sausage and fried egg sandwich.

19 Bloomberg Arcade, Mansion House

Book here

Ottolenghi

The godfather of Middle Eastern cooking brings a riot of colour and intense flavour to mid-week mornings with a menu packed with signature dishes. From the tomato shakshuka topped with braised eggs and lightly smoked labneh to the scrambled tofu with rose harissa and Jerusalem artichoke chips, it’s a million miles from a greasy full English and you’ll feel all the better for it. From the interesting drinks selection, opt for the Chamomile Cooler that’s bursting with elderflower.

50 Artillery Lane, Spitalfields

Book here

Barbie Green

With 15 cafes dotted across the capital, The Daisy Green Collection brings the relaxed, beachside vibes of Bondi Beach to London. The Barbican outpost offers a breezy place to start your day, with generous portions of smashed avocado on toast, roasted portobello mushrooms topped with all sorts of herbs and greenery, and a take on French toast that swaps bread with celeriac (trust us, it’s better than you’d think). They take their coffee seriously here and use a specially roasted mix of beans from Brazil, Guatemala, and Colombia. A left-field shout for best breakfast in London.

2 London Wall Place, Barbican

Book here

Ten is the world-leading travel and lifestyle concierge service which helps 100,000s of members across the globe live life to the fullest. Ten also provide services to valuable customers of some of the world’s leading private banks and premium financial services.

To discover more about how they can unlock your next culinary discovery, plan your winter getaway, or secure tickets to the next sold-out gig visit www.tenlifestylegroup.com and follow @tenconcierge.