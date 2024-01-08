London restaurant openings 2024: Put these in your diary now

The capital’s ever-evolving food scene promises a host of exciting new players in the next 12 months and Alex Dalzell has picked the London restaurant openings 2024 generating the most hype – from big-name chefs at top hotels to exciting newcomers with their first solo ventures.

The Cocochine

Sri Lankan-born Larry Jayasekara made his name as head chef at Pétrus, but he’s now teaming up with Mayfair gallery owner Tim Jefferies to open his first solo venture. Taking up four floors of a fully renovated mews house on Bruton Place, the no-expense-spared project will feature an intimate dining room, chef’s counter, and incredible penthouse dining space. The menu promises to pay homage to Larry’s travels and, simply put, ‘the joy of eating’. One of our most hotly anticipated restaurant openings 2024.

Morchella

Anyone who’s made the pilgrimage to Perilla in Newington Green will be excited to hear there’s a second restaurant coming to Exmouth Market soon. This time, they’re sweeping along the sun-drenched Mediterranean for inspiration, making it a sure-fire hit if it opens in time for spring. Taking over an old banking hall on the corner of Rosebery Avenue and Tysoe street, it’ll be interesting to see if they follow the stripped back aesthetic of the N16 original.

Wildflowers

There’s more Mediterranean flavour coming to Pimlico, with chef Aaron Potter opening a new spot as part of the Newton’s Yard design hub. While the Instagram account gives very little away, we expect a design-conscious dining room and a menu packed with coastal flavours – the ex-Elystan Street chef has been testing dishes at a series of supper clubs that have amassed a loyal following.

AngloThai

We’ve been following news of husband-and-wife John and Desiree Chantarasak opening a permanent restaurant since late 2022 and, following a series of in-demand pop ups through 2023, it looks like this could be the year. As the name suggests, the highly anticipated concept transforms British ingredients into fiery curries, fragrant laabs, and spicy soups from across Thailand – all served with a well-chosen selection of natural wines to cut through the heat.

Camille

Clare Lattin and Tom Hill, the duo behind Ducksoup on Dean Street and Little Duck in Dalston Lane, are readying themselves for a much-anticipated SE1 opening in February. With the market on their doorstep, they’ll be tapping into the local supply chain to put a seasonal British twist on provincial French cuisine. One of the restaurant openings to watch.

Burnt Ends

There’s no stopping Harrods at the moment, with the department store set to add yet another big name to its ever-expanding list of restaurants. Australian-born chef Dave Pynt will bring barbecue perfection to the capital with an iteration of his Singapore sensation, Burnt Ends. We anticipate everything on the menu to be grilled, smoked, or barbecued in custom-built wood ovens and grills – and there’s no doubt that reservations will be as difficult to secure as the SGP flagship.

Josephine

Having opened Socca in Mayfair and Brooklands at the Peninsula London last year, Claude Bosi is keeping up momentum with a new Chelsea opening coming soon. Named after his grandmother, the anticipated opening will be an ode to his native Lyon’s culinary heritage, with hearty regional classics and wine sold by the metre (yes, it’s a thing).

Akira Back at The Mandarin Oriental

Inspired by his Korean up-bringing and modern interpretations of Japanese cuisine, Akira Back will oversee the restaurant lineup at the much-anticipated new MO hotel in Mayfair – due to launch this spring. The five-star hotel will house DOSA, a London outpost of Back’s now-closed Michelin-starred Seoul restaurant, with an intimate counter-style setting; an eponymous all-day spot; and a rooftop bar with views across Mayfair – a rarity in this part of town.

Endo at the OWO

This summer, third-generation sushi master Endo Kazutoshi will open a rooftop dining room and outdoor terrace at the impeccably renovated Old War Office in Whitehall. Anyone who’s visited Endo at the Rotunda in White City, SUMI in Notting Hill, and HUMO in Mayfair would understand the level of perfection we expect at this highly anticipated opening – if you thought London’s sushi game was already strong, it’s about to get a lot stronger.

The Park, Arlington, Simpson’s in the Strand

Restaurateur Jeremy King – co-founder of The Wolseley, Brasserie Zédel, and many others – is getting back in the saddle with three new openings following the sale of Corbin & King in 2022. Firstly, The Park will open at the new Park Modern building on the corner of Bayswater and Queensway, followed by Arlington at the old Le Caprice site in Mayfair (where he launched his career), and a relaunch of the iconic Simpson’s in the Strand. It’s going to be a busy year for the man with the Midas touch.

