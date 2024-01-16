Top new restaurant openings in London you can book right now

The number of new restaurant openings across the capital continues at pace, making it difficult to keep track of the places that you need to try. To help out, Alex Dalzell has the lowdown on 12 spots that should be on your radar.

Pearly Queen

After the success of his Hackney Wick flagship, Cornerstone, it was only a matter of time before seafood maestro Tom Brown opened a second spot. True to form, the Nathan Outlaw protégé has looked to the coast for his inspiration, with dressed Irish oysters, seafood small plates, and a brine-washed cocktail list. And forget obvious nautical interiors – it’s all about clean lines and pops of neon (this is Shoreditch, after all). As restaurant openings go, this is as exciting as they get.

44 Commercial Street, Spitalfields

Book here

The Dover

This dimly lit Italian is the kind of place where time evaporates and the only thing that matters is ordering another martini. More Manhattan than Mayfair, it’s the brainchild of Martin Kuczmarski who oversaw operations at Soho House group for 15 years and knows a thing or two about creating a ‘vibe’. The cooking is all about bold, flavour-forward twists on Italian favourites.

33 Dover Street, Mayfair

Book here

GAIA

After finding success on the French Riviera and in the Middle East, GAIA has brought its sun-drenched Greek cuisine to W1 in time to banish the winter blues. It’s the latest upmarket ‘taverna’ to land in London and, while you may recognise some holiday favourites like moussaka, grilled fish, and seafood stews, things here have been given the Mayfair treatment with lobster, fine wines, and plenty of truffle. This company is already renowned in the Middle East, now it’s set to be one of the hottest restaurant openings in London.

50 Dover Street, Mayfair

Book here

Mambow

Abby Lee’s Malaysian spot joins Lucky & Joy, My Neighbours the Dumplings, Three Bowls, and Hai Cafe in a corner of Clapton that’s fast becoming a hotbed of exciting Asian cooking. Beyond the steamy window lies a small DIY dining room, flanked by an open kitchen where chefs create dishes informed by Lee’s Peranakan heritage. Highlights include plump wok-fried mussels in a soybean and curry leaf sauce, and a lip-smacking Sarawak black pepper curry chicken.

78 Lower Clapton Road, Hackney

Book here

Restaurant Story

Chef Tom Sellers has started a new chapter by reopening his much-loved Bermondsey restaurant after it closed for a full refurb in February last year. It now features a new upper floor with roof terrace and a beautiful private dining room. We’d love to tell you about the menu, but there isn’t one; instead, you’ll be led on a surprise nine-course journey shaped by the seasons.

199 Tooley Street, Southwark

Book here

The Wolseley City

Taking over the space that was the Monument branch of House of Fraser, the second iteration of the Piccadilly dining institution is every bit as impressive as the original. It has all the glorious trappings you’d expect, with an ornate art deco interior, a menu packed with European bistro classics, and wonderfully attentive service. It’s a fantastic option for team or client breakfasts.

68 King William Street, The City

Book here

The Butcher’s Tap & Grill by Tom Kerridge

Arrive hungry at this offshoot of Tom Kerridge’s popular Marlow pub. He’s managed to transform a local boozer, tucked away behind King’s Road, into a decent dining spot, without taking away its essence – this is still somewhere you can pop for a pint. If you’re staying for food, choose between quality steaks and chops from the grill or towering burgers with a selection of sides, like the oozing mac’n’cheese bites.

27 Tryon Street, Chelsea

Book here

Jamie Oliver Catherine St

For his first restaurant since the collapse of the Jamie’s Italian empire in 2019, the TV chef has stuck to what he’s passionate about – serving good, honest food in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. While the Theatreland restaurant ticks those boxes, some may find the menu of hearty British classics and Italian favourites a little predictable, but it’s a fail-safe option for a bite to eat before a show.

6 Catherine Street, Covent Garden

Book here

The Devonshire

Having worked with molecular precision at The Fat Duck and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal for a large part of his career, Ashley Palmer-Watts has gone back to basics at The Devonshire. He can be found cooking over an enormous, custom-built wood-fire grill spinning out perfectly charred lamb cutlets, blush-pink Ibérico pork chops, and gargantuan steaks. This was one of the most in-demand openings of 2023, so you need to move quickly to bag a reservation.

17 Denman Street, Soho

Book here

Tashas

With 22 cafes and restaurants across South Africa and the UAE, this is tashas’ first foray into Europe and things are off to a great start. Some of that success is down to the location – Battersea is having its moment – but it’s mainly thanks to an all-day menu that bounces from zingy Middle Eastern breakfast dishes and healthy salads to American comfort classics.

Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms

Book here

Kolae

The long-awaited successor to Thai sensation Som Saa opened late last year and it’s as brilliant as we’d hoped it would be. Spread across three floors, things feel more refined compared to its Spitalfields sister and there’s a dedication to the art of slow cooking, meaning the curries on the compact menu are deep in flavour. If you love Kiln, Chet’s, and Smoking Goat, then add this recent opening to your list.

6 Park Street, Southwark

Book here

Ixchel

Pack your bags and get ready to be transported to Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula at this breezy Chelsea newcomer. All terracotta walls, stone tables, and vibrant plant-life, it’s a fitting Tulum tribute, and the tapas-style menu reinvents plates of ceviches, tacos, and tostadas using the freshest British ingredients. From Thursday evening onwards, the lights are dimmed for DJs and punchy tequila cocktails.

33H King’s Road, Chelsea

Book here

