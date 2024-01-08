London restaurant openings near pre-pandemic levels as wealthy eaters splash out

The number of new restaurants opening in London has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, despite ongoing pressure placed on the industry.

Last year, 253 new restaurants opened in the capital, a four per cent rise on the previous year and 13 per cent more than in 2021, according to figures published in The Times.

In comparison, some 281 dining establishments opened for business in 2019.

However, the study conducted by Hot Dinners and property firm Robert Irving Burns, showed the majority of these restaurants catered for high-end customers who are less impacted by the economic crisis.

A slew of up-scale restaurants have arrived on the London dining scene in recent months, including Aragawa in Mayfair, which charged £750 for a steak.

But outside of the high-end market, many restaurants are struggling with increased energy and food costs, alongside customers scaling back on dining out.

Just last week, former master chef finalist Tony Rodd announced the closure of his restaurant in Blackheath after five years because of the cost of living crunch.

In a statement on X, formally known as Twitter, the TV star blamed “continued financial difficulties” caused by the pandemic.

He said: “The decision to close is borne out of the continued financial difficulties caused by Covid, increased energy costs, the cost of living crisis and price increases from all our suppliers that we have had to bear the brunt of for the last 3 years.

“All of which we know you have felt too, which has resulted in fewer guests coming through our doors, making running a business untenable.”

Rodd continued: “We have had a wonderful five years, and we want to thank each of you from the bottom of our hearts for the warmth, love and support you have bestowed upon us during this time.”