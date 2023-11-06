Mortgage rates are dropping — could they ‘continue to edge downwards’?

Lowest 85% mortgage rate drops below 5% for the first time since June

Mortgage rates are continuing to slide, according to experts, as lenders react to the Bank of England likely topping out on its cycle of interest rate hikes.

The 85 per cent LTV (loan-to-value) five-year mortgage rate dropped below five per cent for the first time since June — and some expect it could “continue to edge downwards”.

Sitting at 4.99 per cent, the Rightmove numbers came after the Bank of England’s decision last week to hold interest rates for the second time in a row.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said the below five per cent mortgage rates would help improve property market sentiment, “but only to a point” as many borrowers are “rolling off deals below 2 per cent”.

He added: “The Bank of England’s decision to hold at 5.25 per cent was largely priced in, and we expect the rate of inflation to be the biggest determinant of whether we see more substantial mortgage rate cuts before the end of the year.”

The Bank of England held rates in a 6-3 vote last week – and GDP figures out this week, which are likely to suggest a recession has already begun, will scare off ratesetters from hiking anytime soon.

The typical five-year fixed rates could ease to around 4.5 per cent by the end of the year, Gammon said, if the annual rate of inflation subsides to between four and five per cent as expected by the Bank of England.

Latest rates data

LTV(loan to value) Term Average rate 2nd November 2023 Lowest rate 2nd November 2023 Average ratea year ago 95% 2 year fixed 6.24% 5.99% 6.60% 95% 5 year fixed 5.76% 5.59% 6.25% 90% 2 year fixed 6.05% 5.69% 6.40% 90% 5 year fixed 5.51% 5.10% 6.14% Source: Rightmove

“Most borrowers are currently opting for (mortgage) tracker products, taking the view that, even if the Bank does opt to raise the base rate again, they would like to benefit from cuts to the base rate next year,” he said.

Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith said: “A second consecutive pause is a good indicator that the Base Rate has reached its peak, which will be reassuring to those looking to take out a mortgage soon.

“We’ve now seen the arrival of a sub-5%, 5-year fixed rate mortgage in the important 85% loan-to-value bracket — the deposit size we see for many first-time buyers and home-movers.