‘You need to try harder’: Sunak confronted by patient over nurses’ pay

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 28: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with patient Catherine Poole as he visits Croydon University hospital on October 28, 2022 in London, England. The Prime Minister is reported to be reviewing proposals for next month’s autumn statement, in a bid to raise up to £50 billion a year through a combination of spending cuts and tax rises. (Photo by Leon Neal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak has been called out over nurses’ pay during a visit to a south London hospital this afternoon.

In a visit to Croydon Hospital, the prime minister was confronted by 77-year-old Catherine Poole, a patient, who said it was a “pity you don’t pay them more” in reference to the surrounding nurses.

Sunak replied by saying: “We’re trying,” to which she said: “You need to try harder.”

Rishi Sunak has been called out over nurses’ pay.



He was told by 77-year-old Catherine Poole it is a “pity you don’t pay them more”.



When he replied saying: “We’re trying,” she said: “You need to try harder!”https://t.co/ZXHdlbSG3Lpic.twitter.com/Y9EGwlwY40 — City A.M. (@CityAM) October 28, 2022

It comes as Sunak drops plan to fine patients £10 for missing GP appointments, reversing yet another policy from his predecessor Liz Truss.

It appeared that the prime minister was not keen to discuss nurses’ pay directly during his visit but said his priorities were on “tackling the COVID backlogs and supporting the NHS“.

“We face lots of challenges as a country, but I am confident that we can fix the economy and deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto, including having a stronger NHS,” he said during his visit.

Research commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing has suggested that NHS staff are working an extra day a week for no more pay.

Just this week the biggest health union Unison has asked 350,000 NHS staff, including porters, nurses, paramedics and cleaners, to vote in favour of walking out in a dispute over pay.