World Wellbeing Week 2024: Mental wellbeing in the workplace

Mental health support is still an underserved area within the realm of employee benefits, in spite of a deeply alarming – and now widely known – surge in ill mental health linked to the workplace.

With only just over half of UK companies providing mental health support resources for employees, it is clear that more businesses should step up and fill what is a particularly dangerous gap.

Speaking on World Wellbeing Week, running from 24 June to 30 June 2024, Nathan Shearman, director of therapy and training at Red Umbrella and a qualified psychotherapist and counsellor, said there are a range of avenues for support that businesses have yet to explore.

A highly effective strategy, says Mr Shearman, is the use of mental health training and mental health first aiders, which more and more UK businesses are now looking to implement.

He told City AM: “Businesses have a duty to provide a safe and healthy work environment – and not just to protect their employees’ mental health.

“Businesses that invest in mental health support resources enjoy happier workforces, which are in turn more loyal, engaged, and productive, positively impacting recruitment, profitability and overall success.

“Many will be surprised to hear that even relatively simple adjustments can make an enormous difference – but it’s vital that each business implements changes in a way that works for them, and their workforce.”

Promote open communication and solidarity

“Many fail to acknowledge the highly detrimental effects of stigma surrounding mental health, which is still prevalent in many workplaces.

“This can be tackled by promoting open conversations about mental health, such as by implementing regular one-to-ones where a discussion surround mental wellbeing is encouraged, or even having peer groups where teams can discuss specific challenges and support one another.

“It is important that this is all openly promoted by the business, showing employees that it is okay to step forward and admit they are struggling, and that the organisation is willing to support them.”

Invest in mental health training at different levels

“Mental health training is a highly effective resource that can help employees across the business understand more about mental health, spot the signs of mental illness in themselves and others, and know where to turn for support.

“However, it is vital that bespoke training is delivered to specific individuals such as people managers and HR, who have a duty to protect their teams’ wellbeing and, as a result, must be equipped with the knowledge to help individuals who may be experiencing a mental health-related issue that’s affecting their work life.”

Offer an Employee Assistance Programme that works

“When it comes to Employee Assistance Programmes, it’s not enough to simply have one in place. There is a danger of complacency, whereby business leaders may think that they’ve already done what’s required to support employees’ mental health, when this is not actually working for them.

“Therapy and counselling resources, legal and financial advice, wellbeing programmes, and other easily accessible online resources can all be excellent tools.

“However, we can’t expect the same off-the-shelf EAP to work for everyone, across all types of businesses and industries, which means that employers’ EAP approach needs to be entirely bespoke to the needs of their workforce.”

Appoint a Mental Health First Aider

“Mental Health First Aid training has become increasingly important, being now valued as a crucial aspect of building a workplace where employees feel supported as well as educating staff, reducing stigma and making it more acceptable to talk about mental health.

“Much like physical first aiders, mental health first aiders become qualified with a basic level of understanding of how to provide mental health support, becoming a vital resource by ensuring there are people available that are ready to listen and equipped with the knowledge to help.

“Employees may simply have questions or concerns regarding their financial situation or other stressors, but this can be much more serious, as someone may be struggling with thoughts of suicide, addiction, depression or anxiety, and having someone on hand who can help could save lives.”

Review existing support and resources and monitor feedback

“Employers should be proactive in the implementation of support systems, but also reactive to the needs of the employees, being ready to adapt resources in response to feedback.

“While employees may not immediately come to managers or business leaders with ideas and suggestions, it’s important to let them know that their opinions are valued, and that feedback is welcome.

“Mental health support and resources such as EAPs should be put into place for the welfare of employees, not just as a tick-box exercise, so being adaptable and responsive is key.”

By Nathan Shearman, director of therapy and training at Red Umbrella, an organisation that’s improving the mental wellbeing of the UK workforce by working in partnership with large employers to deliver bespoke mental health training and support solutions.

Nathan is a qualified psychotherapist and counsellor with a background in private practice and 10+ years of experience in the field.