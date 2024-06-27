Benefits of building an inclusive workforce

For any businesses ensuring inclusivity among its workforce is key. But achieving takes time, effort and planning. In June businesses, employers, educators and charities will be coming together in a bid to raise awareness.

For any businesses ensuring an inclusive workforce is key. But achieving takes time, effort and planning. In June businesses, employers, educators and charities will be coming together in a bid to raise awareness.

This year’s theme “Do you see me?”, ​w​as all about being seen, heard and valued.

Throughout the week, which r​an from June 17 to 24, those taking part ​w​ere alsoencouraged to ask a range of questions.

These will include “Will you work with me?” and “Will You Include Me?”.

An inclusive workplace offers numerous advantages for both employees and organisations.

Katie Palethorpe, Business Manager from Bookmark, which specialises in educational recruitment, says an inclusive workplace offers numerous advantages for both employees and organisations.

Increased productivity

Employees who feel a sense of belonging and psychological safety become more engaged and motivated. This leads to higher productivity and a willingness to go above and beyond to achieve organizational goals.

Enhanced innovation and creativity

Diversity of backgrounds and perspectives encourages fresh ideas and creative problem-solving. Inclusive workplaces promote an environment where diverse voices are heard, resulting in more innovative decision-making.

Improved employee satisfaction and retention

Inclusive workplaces reduce discrimination and unfair treatment, increasing job satisfaction and well-being. This, in turn, boosts employee loyalty and retention rates.

Expanded talent pool

Prioritizing inclusivity attracts top talent from diverse backgrounds. Inclusive organizations appeal to a wider range of candidates.

Katie says there are a number of ways leaders can demonstrate a commitment to inclusive workforce.

Lead by example

Show inclusive behaviours by treating all employees fairly, welcoming diverse perspectives, and encouraging open dialogue. Be a role model for others to follow.

Communicate the importance of inclusivity

Regularly convey the organization’s commitment to diversity through internal communications, keeping it at the forefront of employees’ minds.

Allocate resources

Invest in diversity and inclusion initiatives, such as training programs, diversity recruitment, and employee resource groups, to create an inclusive workplace.

Set inclusive policies

Review and update recruitment, promotion, and reasonable adjustment policies to ensure fairness and equal opportunities for all.

Establish metrics and accountability

Set measurable goals to track progress on diversity and inclusion initiatives, demonstrating a genuine. dedication to meaningful change.

Seek diverse perspectives

Actively seek input from employees of all backgrounds, valuing and incorporating their diverse viewpoints.