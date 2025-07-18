World Matchplay: Darts event extends deal with sponsor Betfred

Betting giant Betfred and darts’s World Matchplay have extended their title partnership though until the decade.

The deal covers the Professional Darts Corporation competition until 2030 with the partnership between the two organisations reaching a decade by the agreement’s conclusion date.

The World Matchplay gets underway at Winter Gardens on Saturday with the winner taking home £200,000 of the £800,000 prize fund. Next year the purse will rise to £1m with the champion getting £225,000.

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “The Betfred World Matchplay is one of the highlights of the year – I love the seaside party atmosphere coupled with top quality sport.

“We’re delighted to extend our sponsorship with the PDC for another five years, during an exciting period for darts as a sport.

“The quality of the field has never been stronger, and we can only see these tournaments continuing to grow in the coming years.”

World Matchplay returns

Luke Humphries won the title in 2024 and will return to defend it this season with 31 other players in the men’s draw. The deal also covers the Women’s World Matchplay.

Teen darts sensation Luke Littler is the favourite to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy in the men’s competition while Beau Greaves is the top pick for the women’s competition, where she is looking for a third consecutive title.

“Betfred have become synonymous with the World Matchplay since joining us as title sponsor in 2019, and it’s wonderful that they’ve extended that support for a further five years,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“Their backing of the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay echoes their commitment to the sport, and we’re excited that prize money for both events will increase from 2026.

“This year’s Betfred World Matchplay sold out in record time following the huge success of our 2024 tournament, and we can’t wait to get back to Blackpool alongside Betfred next week.”