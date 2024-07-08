Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

World-class events, reimagined fine dining, and a retractable walkway – Introducing ‘The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways’ at The O2

Looking for the ultimate place to entertain, and be entertained? Check out The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways – the hottest new premium member’s club at the world’s busiest venue, The O2.

Earlier this year, The O2, the world’s most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, opened the doors to its latest premium lounge. But this is no ordinary ‘lounge’. The multi-million renovation has resulted in the arena’s first VIP member’s club which takes the premium hospitality experience at The O2 to another level – from the top-drawer catering to the carefully crafted cocktails, and even a retractable Walkway which extends out over the crowd.

The 300-capacity space offers uninterrupted views of the stage from every seat, with members able to enjoy over 200 world-class events each year at The O2. This ranges from the very best acts in music, comedy, sport, and more, with the likes of The Killers, Paul McCartney, Charli XCX, Slipknot, Janet Jackson and more all performing at the venue later this year.

Prior to the show starting, there’s plenty for members to explore when they enter The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways. Multiple bars are housed with the space, including an impressive main bar area, a floating champagne bar, and a more intimate cocktail bar, ‘Bar 1800’, which serves a selection of carefully crafted cocktails which have been inspired by some of the most iconic moments to have taken place in the arena. Expert mixologists will talk members through the ‘First Gig’ – roasted coffee-infused bourbon, Camden Hell’s stout syrup, with smoked orange bitters – which is a nod to Bon Jovi’s opening gig in the arena in 2007; or the ‘Crystal Clear Rainfall’ – cacao rum, coconut, pineapple, Greek yogurt, with Akpeteshie bitters – inspired by Stormzy’s rain-filled 2018 performance at The BRIT Awards.

Feeling hungry? Alongside a more casual dining offer which includes burgers, pizzas, and sharing platters – all of which have been elevated to give a more premium feel – members can also visit the very first on-site restaurant within the arena, housed within The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways. The 50-seater restaurant serves a fresh, seasonal menu which reimagines fine dining in an arena setting, with a mixture of small and large plates available. Standout dishes include a sharing Lamb rack with shoulder croquette, pressed swede, gruyere and herb salad, or a roasted layered cabbage with sunflower seed, enoki mushroom, rye bread and capers.

The design and finishing touches within The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways really are second to none.

The design and finishing touches within The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways really are second to none. No expense has been spared to make it feel like the ultimate premium space to enjoy live entertainment, and there’s plenty of special touches hidden around for members to discover. The artwork on the walls draws inspiration from the venue’s rich music heritage, with over 50 references to artists, performances, and iconic moments at The O2. Members are surrounded by engraved setlists from superstar residencies like Elton John and can also enjoy a homage to the venue’s ‘21 Club’ and Prince’s iconic 21-night residency at the venue in 2007.

Now here’s the real wow-factor in the space: the Walkway. It’s a first-of-its-kind retractable viewing platform which extends 8m out from the space, 70ft above the arena floor. It’s accessible only to members within the space and offers a truly unique and memorable experience. Looking to impress your guests, clients or friends? Get them on the Walkway, you won’t regret it.

Memberships for The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways start at £15,000+VAT per person per year, and with limited spaces remaining, be quick to snap up yours for 2024 and make the most of the showstopping content heading to The O2 this year. Included within this, you’ll also get access to an Account Manager, valet parking and a whole host of other perks. Email premium@theo2.co.uk to find out more and book your membership for the hottest new members club in town.

The NinetyThird by Qatar Airways joins a broad range of offerings by Premium at The O2, where you and your guests will always feel like the stars of the show.

Whether you’re after a suite for a night to watch your favourite artist with friends and family in a truly memorable way, or an annual membership with a suite or collection of seats to ensure you don’t miss any of the world-class content at The O2, there’s something to suit everyone.

With premium hospitality packages and memberships also including access to exclusive areas, private bars and VIP parking, it’s the ultimate way to make your next experience at the world-famous arena unforgettable.

