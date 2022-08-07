Workers give Amazon until Wednesday to present improved offer after Tilbury strike

Amazon has until Wednesday to increase its pay offer, workers said. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Workers have given Amazon until Wednesday to present an improved pay offer after staff walked out last week over salaries, City A.M. understands.

Around 450 workers at the Tilbury warehouse went on strike on Wednesday night and Thursday after Amazon responded to demands for a pay increase with a 35p per hour raise.

Members of the union GMB have lobbied for a £2 per hour increase as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite into workers’ pockets.

“Amazon is one of the most profitable companies on the planet,” GMB’s regional organiser Steve Garelick said on Thursday. “With household costs spiralling, the least they can do is offer decent pay.”

The union leader called on the online retailer to “drastically improve pay and working conditions.”

The action at Tilbury was not the only one as the union confirmed there were also walkouts on Thursday at the depot in Rugeley, Staffordshire.

While go-slows took place at five other sites, including Tilbury, Dartford and Chesterfield, on Friday.

Commenting on the Tilbury strike action, an Amazon spokesperson said last week employees at the warehouse would receive a minimum of £11.45 per hour under a new set of conditions.

“Starting pay for Amazon employees will be increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45p/h, depending on location. This is for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary roles in the UK,” they added.

“In addition to this competitive pay, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount among others, which combined are worth thousands annually, as well as a company pension plan.”

