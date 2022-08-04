Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers continue walkout over pay

Amazon workers at an Essex warehouse are walking out for a second day on Thursday, in a protest calling for a “drastic” pay improvement.

On Wednesday night and Thursday, around 400 workers at the Tilbury operation walked out over the US tech giant’s offer of a 35p per hour pay offer.

Workers in the GMB union have called for a £2 per hour increase, amid the cost of living crisis.

“Amazon is one of the most profitable companies on the planet. With household costs spiralling, the least they can do is offer decent pay,” Steve Garelick, GMB regional organiser, said.

The tech titan also “continues to reject working with trade unions to deliver better working conditions and fair pay,” Garelick said.

The union boss slammed the e-commerce giant’s “repeated use of short-term contracts”, which he said was “designed to undermine worker’s rights.”

“The image the company likes to project, and the reality for their workers could not be more different. They need to drastically improve pay and working conditions.”

Amazon said employees at the Tilbury warehouse would receive a minimum of £11.45 per hour under the new conditions.

“Starting pay for Amazon employees will be increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45p/h, depending on location,” with the increase for all “full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary roles in the UK,” a spokesperson added.

“In addition to this competitive pay, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount among others, which combined are worth thousands annually, as well as a company pension plan.”