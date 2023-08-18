Women’s World Cup final: ‘We wouldn’t think twice for the men’ so open pubs early for Lionesses, councils urged

The Lionesses are playing this Saturday morning in the World Cup (Photo: Getty Images)

Pubs across England are hoping a minister’s letter to councils across England means venues can open early for the World Cup final on Sunday.

4.6m people tuned in on a working day to watch the Lionesses progress to their first World Cup final with the win being the most-watched game of the tournament so far.

England’s women will play Spain at 11am on Sunday in their first World Cup final after beating hosts Australia on Wednesday.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has written to councils across England to do everything they can to help venues seeking to extend their hours for the game.

In the Telegraph, Tory MP Damian Green, wrote: “We wouldn’t think twice about doing it if the men’s team were playing a World Cup final so let’s do it on Sunday.”

But councils are unable to grant extensions to pubs that failed to apply by August 11 – when England had not even won their quarter-final tie.

Licencing

Pub bosses have warned licensing rules mean some venues will be unable to serve pints or open early for excited fans on the day.

Rules mean the sale of alcohol is widely prohibited before 10am on Sunday, but venues also have specific hours they can be open and serve alcohol depending on individual licences.

A blanket change to licensing hours would require the approval of Parliament, which is in the summer recess and demands for an emergency recall to Westminster have been dismissed.

Instead, government is urging councils and police chiefs to their best to approve extensions.

The levelling up secretary said: “The whole nation is ready to get behind the Lionesses this Sunday in what is England’s biggest game since 1966.

“I’ve asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion.”

Pubs call for rule change

Individual pubs can apply for a temporary event notice (TEN) to vary hours, which requires five working days to process, but ministers are urging councils to speed up approvals.

Most pubs are likely to be unable to serve alcohol until 11am, with some being restricted until midday, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

A Local Government Association spokesman said: “[Councils] will be working with partners and vendors to ensure supporters enjoy the match safely and get behind our Lionesses.”

Licensing rules have previously been relaxed by the Home Office for occasions of “exceptional international, national or local significance”.

Chris Jowsey, chief executive officer of Admiral Taverns, which runs more than 1,600 pubs, said: “We urge the prime minister to allow pubs to open at 10am on Sunday to support our Lionesses and bring communities together to cheer on the team.

By David Hughes and Henry Saker-Clark, PA