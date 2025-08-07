WNBA sex toy incidents fuel crypto prediction boom for Polymarket

Users of cryptocurrency-based predicting site Polymarket are cashing in on sex toys being thrown at WNBA matches Stateside.

There have been a number of incidents in the past week whereby sex toys have been thrown onto the court, momentarily stopping games.

The vulgar short-term trend has impacted matches involving Indiana Fever, Los Angeles Sparks, Golden State Valkyries, Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.

But bettors are cashing in on the chances of another incident taking place, with American crypto-based prediction site Polymarket allowing users to hedge their bets on whether “another dildo will be thrown at a WNBA game by Friday”.

At the time of writing the market has received over £100,000 and sits at a 50 per cent chance of recurrence. A $100 bet will return $192 if a toy lands on a court by the end of the week, with matches taking place in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

One user on Wednesday cashed in on $6,000, according to reports, while there were markets earlier this week on which specific sex toys would be lobbed courtside in a move some believe could open doors to rewarding disruptive stunts through financial gains.

Polymarket users cashing in?

Police have been arresting perpetrators and charging them with indecency and trespassing, while security efforts have been heightened.

Polymarket handles thousands of dollars in futures contracts, according to Sportico, who added that Polymarket on Wednesday “launched daily sex toy toss markets”.

Polymarket was kicked out of the US by federal regulators but is set to re-enter the market across the pond having acquired Florida-based exchange QCEX for $112m earlier this year.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league,” the WNBA said.

“Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.

“In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”