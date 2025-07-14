Wizz Air to pull out of Abu Dhabi and cancels all flights

Wizz Air is to pull out of Abu Dhabi from 1 September, 2025.

Wizz Air has revealed plans to pull out of Abu Dhabi and cancel all flights from the start of September.

The London-listed carrier added it intends to exit its joint venture and will “focus on its core markets” in the future.

Wizz Air said the move follows a “comprehensive reassessment of market dynamics, operational challenges, and geopolitical developments in the Middle East”.

The company said Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has faced increasing operational challenges over the past year, including engine reliability constraints, geopolitical volatility and regulatory barriers.

In a statement, the airline said: “These factors have significantly impacted the viability of Wizz Air’s ultra-low-cost model in the region and its ability to deliver profitability in line with its core European operations.

“Wizz Air will intensify its focus on its core Central and Eastern European markets, as well as select Western European countries such as Austria, Italy and the UK.

“This strategic realignment to core markets will enable the company to redeploy resources to regions with greater long-term potential for sustainable growth and profitability.

“Wizz Air remains committed to delivering affordable, efficient, and sustainable air travel, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and focus on shareholder value creation.”

The company said that passengers with bookings beyond 31 August will be contacted with options for refunds or alternative travel arrangements.

Read more Ryanair axes 800 flights due to Middle East conflict

Customers who booked through third-party providers have been advised to contact their respective agents.

Wizz Air added that the departure from Abu Dhabi does not affect its other flights.

Wizz Air makes ‘difficult, but right decision’

The group’s chief executive József Váradi said: “We have had a tremendous journey in the Middle East and are proud of what we have built.

“I thank our highly dedicated employees for their relentless efforts and commitment for developing the Wizz brand in new and dynamic markets.

“However, the operating environment has changed significantly.

“Supply chain constraints, geopolitical instability, and limited market access have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our original ambitions.

“While this was a difficult decision, it is the right one given the circumstances.

“We continue to focus on our core markets and on initiatives that enhance Wizz Air’s customer proposition and build shareholder value.”