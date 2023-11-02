Winter Wonderland 2023 has these new attractions and food options

Whether you love it or hate it, it’s returns this November… Winter Wonderland 2023 arrives in Hyde Park from 17 November until 1 January 2024, bringing rollercoasters, ice skating, and the return of those notorious long queues to London. (Get in early so you can make your way to the Bavarian Beer Hall, the best bit…)

For some it’s a crowded hellscape, but if you take the event for what it is and don’t expect anything high-end, it can be great fun. New for 2023 there are a couple of things to make visiting easier and less stressful.

There are finally fast track ride passes for the most popular rides

Skip the queue at some of the best rollercoasters with ride passes. Winter Wonderland shuts at 10pm so if it’s a late finish at work you don’t actually have as much time as you think. Worth knowing ahead of time if you want to see plenty before sinking a couple in the lauded Bavarian Beer Hall. These are only available with pre-booking individual rides online.

Zippo’s Christmas Circus is going to look better than ever

Zippo’s has teased some new additions to the circus this year, including massive new Christmas props as part of their circus show. Shows run three times a day throughout the duration of this year’s season, at 1pm, 2.30pm and 4pm.

There’s a new unlimited ride pass for Santaland

If you’re going with the whole family, unlimited access to 15 rides for £25 may be the way to go. These are some of the more chilled out rides, but good if being totally immersed in a Christmassy vibe is what you’re after. Get in early and go as many times as you like on Santaland Express Train, Racing Coaster, Reindeer Ride, Race-o-rama and plenty more. These attractions suit everyone from grandma to the young kids.

There are more family activities

In collaboration with The Royal Parks, this year Winter Wonderland is inviting local schools to participate in an inaugural art competition. Children between four and 14 can enter their Christmas themed art (or whatever takes their fancy) and schools submit entries by post using the downloadable Drawing Canvas from on the Winter Wonderland website. There’s also a morning where the park will be fully accessible to people who need extra support. The Winter Wishes event runs from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday 21st November.

There’s brand new food

You’ll find enough churros to line top to tail to span the length of Winter Wonderland, but if you’re looking for something different, Winter Wonderland is welcoming a new range of food providers this year. They include abellon Venezuelan cuisine, Wok Boy Burger, Flesh & Buns, Meat Head Mexican and Stakehaus.

