Winds of change blow over TfL in management revamp

Winds of change are blowing over TfL as the public body announced the appointment of two new members of its management team. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Winds of change are blowing over TfL as the public body announced the appointment of two new members of its management team.

Current Crossrail chief finance officer Rachel McLean will take over as managing CFO at the end of October while financial director Patrick Hoig will remain as statutory chief finance officer.

TfL’s director of management and resilience Glynn Barton has also been appointed as interim chief operating officer, replacing Andy Lord.

Lord will in turn take over from Andy Byford as interim commissioner.

Byford made the headlines last month when he announced his departure from TfL after two years at the operator’s helm.

The outgoing commissioner praised McLean’s appointment saying the executive will bring “a wealth of experience” while Andy Lord praised Barton’s work during the mourning period for the Queen’s death.