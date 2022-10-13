Easyjet chief: As a UK company we would like to see a stronger pound

Easyjet would like to see a stronger pound, its chief executive Johan Lundgren has said.

Lundgren told journalists that, as a UK company, Easyjet thrives on a stronger pound as it raises debt in dollars and euros but posts profits in pounds.

“We would like to see that there is certainty and stability,” the chief executive told journalists on Thursday.

“But I think the most important thing for ourselves and what we’re focusing on is to make sure that we’re well hedged and we are in a very strong position versus other airlines.”

Easyjet is expecting to book between £525m and £545m in earnings for the final quarter in what the chief executive called a “record bounce back.”

During the three months to September, the low-cost carrier flew 26.3 million people, operating at 88 per cent of 2019 levels. While load factor – the measure of how well an airline fills its set – was at 92 per cent.

“We do well in tough economic times as our low-cost state delivers an advantage that our main competitors, legacy carriers, cannot match,” he added.

Demand is holding up also for this winter and the coming year as customers are more inclined to choose value-for-money options amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

“People will gravitate towards value and brands they can trust, which is something we believe is the core pillar in our offer,” Lundgren explained.

Over the next three months, Easyjet is expected to fly at 83 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with October’s half-term and Christmas exceeding 2019 sales.