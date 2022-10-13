EasyJet expects to book £545m in the final quarter with ‘record bounce back’

Bosses at EasyJet are expecting to book between £525m and £545m in earnings for final quarter, as the budget airline continues its post-lockdown recovery.

The earnings before interest and tax, marks a “record bounce back” for the carrier, CEO Johan Lundgren said in a statement this morning.

It means the company will breakeven this year.

The London-listed airline expects to kick off the new year with capacity up a third year-on-year to some 20m seats, as it anticipates continuing to lure holidaymakers with low prices despite an economic downturn sweeping Europe.

“EasyJet is Europe’s largest operator at primary airports with one of the strongest balance sheets in the aviation industry. We face the uncertain macro-economic environment with many strengths through our brand, network and business model which enable us to provide low fares to millions despite the rising cost of living,” said Lundgren.

On the day cancellations, which caused well-recorded travel chaos in UK airports over the summer months, has also been kept to levels lower than 2019, the company said.

However, yesterday, EasyJet warned that the closure of Ukrainian airspace could continue to cause flight disruption next summer.

Congestion in the skies over Europe is causing delays for airlines, chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers told MPs.

Ukraine’s airspace has been closed since February due to Russia’s invasion.