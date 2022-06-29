Wimbledon: Serena’s motivation, going under the radar and order of play

The second day of Wimbledon saw Serena crash out but on day three the fan favourite brits are back. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

As Wimbledon’s courts once again get set to be graced by Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, Serena Williams has spoken of her first round loss. Here is your SW19 latest.

Williams motivated

Yesterday’s evening session saw 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams crash out at the earliest possible stage of the tournament.

Asked about what was next for the 40-year-old American, Williams said: “Who knows where I’ll pop up.”

Having lost in three sets to France’s Harmony Tan, Williams’ wildcard run at the All England Club came to a premature end.

“I gave all I could do,” she added. “Maybe tomorrow I could have given more. Maybe a week ago I could have given more. But today was what I could do. At some point, you have to be able to be OK with that.

“Physically I did pretty good. The last couple of points I was really suffering but I feel like winning those key points is something mentally you have to have.”

Where, if anywhere, we see Serena next is unknown but the sport has changed dramatically with one of the best to grace the sport absent from Grand Slam finals.

Under the radar

Doubles tends to get pushed to one side in some of the bigger Grand Slams – despite Williams and Ons Jabeur teaming up at Eastbourne and Venus Williams and Jamie Murray rumoured to be entering the mixed doubles this week – but Brits have been successful in the discipline in recent times.

Joe Salisbury, men’s doubles world No1, yesterday said: “I feel I’m under the radar and I like it.

“It must feel very strange for the top singles guys and the top British guys around this period.

“You must feel like all eyes are on you, even if you’re walking around doing something normal. Everyone is following you and watching what you’re doing.

“I quite like I don’t get as much attention and don’t have to worry about it too much.”

Salisbury partners American Rajeev Ram at the All England Club this year but fellow Brit Neal Skupski, too, remains under the radar despite bing part of one the in-form duos this year.

“Wimbledon is different to the other Slams, because there are a few more distractions,” he said.

“More people looking for tickets for Wimbledon and more media interviews than the other Grand Slams.

“But it is not too crazy and we can get on with our business like we always do.

“You can only take positives from a home Grand Slam, take on the energy which the fans give you and try to take the opportunities as they come.

“The fans will get behind us and I think Wes [Koolhof, Dutchman and partner] will be an adopted Brit for two weeks.”

SW19 Order of play

The action on Centre Court gets underway at 13:30 as favourite for the men’s title Novak Djokovic takes on Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis before Caroline Garcia faces British No1 Emma Raducanu and John Isner plays Andy Murray.

On Court One German Jule Niemeier opens the session against second seed Anett Kontaviet before Tereza Martincova and Karolina Pliskova finish their delayed match – currently 6-7 5-5.

There is British interest on the second biggest court, too, as Cameron Norrie Jaume Munar before Greece’s Maria Sakkari closes the play against Viktoriya Tomova.

Around the grounds Heather Watson takes on Wang Qiang this evening, the in-form Ryan Peniston takes on American Steve Johnson, Katarzyna Kawa takes on Tunisian fan favourite Ons Jabeur and Rebeka Masarova plays Brit Harriet Dart.