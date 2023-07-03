Wimbledon: Outsiders worth keeping an eye on at SW19

Wimbledon is here, and this year without names such as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, there’s a chance to burst onto the global tennis scene. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Last year that role fell to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who used the elevated platform to push herself into multiple finals subsequently.

But what of this edition of the Championships? Where will the surprises come from? Here are four outsiders to watch.

Taylor Fritz

One of the rising personalities on the circuit, American Taylor Fritz will be on a mission to turn Wimbledon into his theatre.

He shushed crowds at the French Open last month and has produced his best Grand Slam finish – a quarter-final – in south west London, so there’s form to go with the bravado.

He holds the Championships in high regard though, saying that “it’s definitely not going to be the same at Wimbledon” when it comes to booing.

The British crowd loves a performer, and Fritz could be that this year. He begins against German Yannick Hanfmann today on Court 3.

Petra Kvitova

Her only Grand Slam successes came on the hallowed turf of SW19 in 2011 and 2014 but Petra Kvitova is an outsider worth watching this year.

The 33-year-old from the Czech Republic is yet to reach the second week of a Grand Slam since the 2022 US Open but grass is her home.

The draw favours the No9 seed, and she may face her first fierce test in the fourth round against Ons Jabeur, last year’s finalist.

Seeds are known to fall at the All England Club, and Kvitova will be one of those well placed to take advantage if that does occur.

Ons Jabeur

She captured the hearts of many last year at Wimbledon when she became the first Muslim and Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final but has fallen away slightly since.

Losses to 2023 favourite Iga Swiatek and last year’s winner Rybakina at subsequent Majors were blows for the Tunisian but can offer even more motivation.

​​”It’s not great going in the locker room at Wimbledon and seeing Elena’s picture, I try to take it off,” she said last week.

She’s won just one of her four career finals and is yet to win a title on grass. What a time to turn that record around.

The sixth seed faces Magdalena Frech in the opening round and could see herself playing Rybakina in the last eight this year.

Ryan Peniston

We all love a plucky Brit, from Andy Murray’s astonishing titles to Cameron Norrie’s exciting run to the semi-finals last year.

But this time there will be extra focus Ryan Peniston, who faces former world No1 Murray in the first round on Tuesday.

Peniston has nothing to lose against his fellow Brit, while Murray will want a good run at the Championships now that his major injuries are behind him.

The 27-year-old from Southend is the longest of shots to win the slam, but he can cause an upset and keep British men’s tennis interesting by taking out a legend.